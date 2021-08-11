VPR: Brittany Cartwright shares postpartum workout update, hopes to ‘motivate’ mommas

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright hopes to motive other mommas looking to get back into pre-baby shape. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is on a journey to reclaim her health and body since giving birth to her son, Cruz, just four short months ago.

The new mom hasn’t shied away from the changes to her body that we’re brought on by her pregnancy, and now that she’s given birth, Brittany is looking to get back to her pre-baby body through healthy changes to her diet and regular exercise.

But it isn’t just the dietary changes and gym routines that keep Brittany motivated. In a recent post on social media, Brittany shared that it was the loving messages she’s been receiving that help her continue to post and hold herself accountable.

Brittany Cartwright says ‘amazing messages’ keep her motivated

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brittany shared a video of herself hard at work while at the gym.

Raising the weights over her head, Brittany looked focused on meeting her goals.

In the caption of the video, Brittany credited her followers for sending messages that kept her motivated to keep posting her journey. She also pointed out that posting regularly also helps to hold her accountable.

“My workout videos aren’t always the most flattering but they are real, and I know there are millions of mommas out there just like me who have to work hard to get back to pre baby shape!” she wrote.

Brittany continued, “I’m so motivated and inspired and if I can motivate other women like me I will do it!!!”

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

“Posting all this content is holding me accountable and I’ve gotten so many amazing messages that I feel so loved! Thank you and we got this!!” she concluded.

Brittany’s husband, Jax Taylor, also posts regularly about being at the gym and shares the hard work he puts into his physique.

Brittany won’t be back for Season 9 but she’s still close with her former co-stars

Vanderpump Rules is rumored to be back with Season 9 this fall, but Brittany and Jax fall amongst the list of stars who won’t be making a return to the hit Bravo series.

Thankfully though, it seems that although she’s made her VPR exit, Brittany isn’t giving up on the friendships she’s made with her co-stars. And this is especially true for the ladies who all had their babies during the Vanderpump baby boom.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, and current stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay all joined Brittany in welcoming their first children in early 2021.

And the women have been supportive of one another every step of the way.

Recently, Brittany, Jax, and baby Cruz accompanied Stassi and her husband, Beau Clark, along with their daughter Hartford, for a family-friendly trip to Las Vegas in celebration of Stassi’s birthday.

The friends also got together with Lala and her daughter, Ocean, for a fun pool day too.

It’s great to see that not all good things come to an end.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.