VPR: Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, and Lala Kent reunite for pool day with Vanderpump babies

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright reunited with her former co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent for a fun-filled pool day with their babies.

The 32-year-old shared a series of pictures from the day, and it’s clear that the three new moms are still as close as ever despite the exit of both Brittany and Stassi from the hit Bravo show.

With beaming smiles and displays of love, it seems the women have grown even closer as they all navigate this new world of motherhood.

Brittany shares pool pictures with former Vanderpump Rules castmates

Taking to her Instagram, Brittany shared several snaps from the pool day.

In the first, Brittany kisses Cruz’s cheek, while Stassi and Lala pose with their little ones, Hartford, and Ocean respectively.

Huge smiles are plastered across their faces.

“Best Fins Forever,” Brittany captioned the post.

The second shot almost mirrors the first, but in this one Brittany manages to also flash a smile for the camera. All of the mamas and their babies are clearly having a great time.

And in the final shot, baby Cruz cheeses for the camera while floating in an orange pool toy.

Over on baby Cruz’s own Instagram account, another photo was shared from the day. Cruz gazed at the camera from the same orange floaty.

“Pool kid for summer,” they captioned the post.

Fans say Vanderpump babies would have added to Season 9

While fans and followers love keeping up with Brittany, her husband Jax Taylor, Stassi, and her husband Beau Clark, some worry that the upcoming season won’t be the same.

In late 2020 Brittany and Jax announced they wouldn’t be returning for the upcoming Season 9 of the show. The announcement came as a huge shock to both their fans and Vanderpump castmates.

Earlier in the year, it was also announced that Stassi, Beau, and Kristen Doute would also be among the names of stars not returning to the show.

And since the announcement fans have worried that the series just won’t be the same without them. Season 9 has officially wrapped and is rumored to air this fall, but as some point out, it may be a missed opportunity for a hit spinoff.

“How has nobody created a Vanderpump spinoff yet? These are the ladies we love along with their precious babies!” One follower wrote.

Another said, “seriously I’m living for these photos of you guys. Man VPR babies would be such a hit and so relatable.”

“I’m so going to miss all of you together on VPR!” Commented another follower.

Although it remains unclear if the ladies will end up with their own spinoff, fans will just have to keep up on social media.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.