Virginia Coombs finds humor in post about divorcing in your 20s

Virginia Coombs appeared on Married at First Sight Season 12. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia Coombs has been through a lot since signing up for Married at First Sight in her 20s.

In Married at First Sight Season 12, Virginia was one of the younger cast members, and she was married to Erik Lake, who was several years older and had been married prior.

Virginia and Erik’s relationship was rocky throughout, with the pair having several highs and lows.

Despite many emotional arguments and foundational disagreements, Virginia and Erik agreed to stay married on Decision Day.

After their season wrapped, Virginia and Erik announced their divorce and went their separate ways, with Virginia now back on the dating scene with MAFS bestie Clara Berghaus.

Recently, Virginia shared a post about getting divorced young.

Virginia Coombs reacts to a divorce post

Virginia Coombs took to her Instagram Stories to react to a tweet penned by Sarah Hartshorn.

The tweet read, “I’m so impressed by people in their 20s who got a divorce. You made a commitment, broke a commitment AND hired a lawyer in the same decade that I couldn’t figure out what to do with my hair.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Virginia, who often switches up her hair color, wrote with amusement, “This is funny because I am both of these people.”

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

While Virginia is a young divorcee, her marriage was also not as conventional as other divorcees in their 20s, considering she married a stranger.

Who is still married from Married at First Sight Season 12?

Married at First Sight Season 12 was one of the franchise’s most dramatic.

Virginia and Erik were a couple that had a roller-coaster relationship, with many of their emotional arguments caught on camera.

After saying yes on Decision Day and appearing on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, Virginia and Erik split.

Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre also split after saying yes on Decision Day, with the pair having two different takes on what led to the downfall of their relationship. In a lengthy post, Ryan suggested it was Clara’s inability to understand and empathize with the minority experience. Clara felt it was her and Ryan’s contrasting beliefs around sex that doomed them.

Haley Harris and Jacob Harder divorced on Decision Day after never finding a spark.

Chris Williams and Paige Banks had an extremely rocky and troublesome relationship and just barely ended their marriage on Decision Day.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are the only couple left standing from that Atlanta season. They are still going strong and are even expecting their first child.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.