Virginia Coombs calls herself ‘the biggest people pleaser in the world’ and brings awareness to mental health

Virginia Coombs was diagnosed with anxiety and depression about a year ago, and she continues to use her platform to raise awareness of those conditions.

For Mental Health Month, Virginia shared some thoughts on anxiety.

Virginia also opened up about some of the anxious habits that she exhibits.

Virginia Coombs struggles with people-pleasing due to anxiety

Virginia Coombs took to her Instagram Stories to share a list of ‘common habits of anxious people’ composed by Sara Kuburic.

The habits included “Rewatching the same tv shows,” “looking for validation before making a decision,” “procrastinating or avoiding tasks,” “scrolling to self-soothe or distract,” “canceling plans last minute,” “jumping to conclusions,” and “focusing more on how others experience us than how we experience them.”

Virginia used a big yellow arrow to pinpoint the final item on the list regarding “focusing more on how others experience us.”

Virginia admitted, “i am the biggest people pleaser in the world and absolutely hate when people are mad at me, even if it’s not necessarily for a valid reason. been working on this and learning not to let others opinions of me affect my opinion of myself or my happiness.”



Virginia Coombs claps back at a mean comment

On top of navigating her anxiety and depression, Virginia has also had to navigate being a polarizing public figure after her time on Married at First Sight Season 12.

Virginia was married to MAFS husband Erik Lake on the show, and many viewers critiqued their relationship and Virginia’s character, finding her to be immature and infatuated with alcohol and a party lifestyle.

Virginia’s online backlash has been an ongoing issue for the MAFS star, and she has often spoken out about how the negativity impacts her.

While Virginia finds the hate hurtful, she’s also not afraid to clap back.

Virginia has gone toe to toe with commenters on her social media that leave scathing comments, and she’s even made videos and statements slamming MAFS costars such as Chris Williams, Jacob Harder, and Clara Berghaus’ ex-husband Ryan Oubre.

Recently, Virginia put a commenter on blast by sharing it to her Instagram story along with her response.

The commenter wrote, “Your not worth a good man!!!”

Virginia responded by correcting the social media user’s grammar, “I think you meant you’re*.”

As Mental Health Month continues, Virginia is likely to continue being candid about the subject.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.