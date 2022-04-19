Virginia Coombs shows off hair transformation with chunky highlights 

Virginia Coombs tries out a new hairdo. Pic credit: Lifetime

Virginia Coombs is switching up her style with a transformation to her signature dark tresses.

With the arrival of spring, Virginia tried out a lighter style by adding some blonde to her hair.

Virginia gave followers a better glimpse at her new hairstyle in a recent post.

Virginia Coombs debuts chunky blonde highlights

Virginia Coombs often shares glimpses into her life with friends and followers, including showing off her hairstyles, outfits, and makeup choices.

Recently, Virginia took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie as she was pleased with the results of her makeup.

The photo also showed Virginia’s new hairstyle.

Virginia added blonde or ‘bronde’ highlights to the front of her hair to frame her face with more color.

Virginia highlighted her green eye-makeup in text over the photo that read, “Okay but I’m really feeling this green eyeliner” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Pic credit: meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia’s blonde face-framing highlights were visible as she posed in the sun on her main Instagram page.

Virginia shared four photos in her post while squatting in front of a lush green hedge in Atlanta, Georgia.

Virginia looked ready for spring as she smiled in a white cropped tee, a patterned gray skirt, and white high-heeled boots. Virginia wore her hair down with soft waves as the sun reflected off her skin.

Along with the photos, Virginia captioned the post, “country but like liberal, ya know?”

Virginia Coombs took a break from social media after backlash

Virginia Coombs now seems to be enjoying sharing her life on her social media platforms; however, there was a time when the public scrutiny was so overwhelming that Virginia had to take a break from being online.

After her Married at First Sight season came to an end, Virginia agreed to stay married to MAFS husband Erik Lake, despite many viewers doubting their compatibility and staying power as a couple.

MAFS viewers often fired shots at Virginia for being depicted as immature. Viewers also accused her of having a drinking problem on the show.

Amidst the character assassination online, Virginia and Erik had also hit a rough patch in their relationship and announced their break from social media as they worked on their relationship and eventually divorced.

Now, Virginia appears eager to move on from the MAFS franchise while remaining friends with the wives from her season.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.