Virginia Coombs opens up about anxiety and depression diagnosis for Mental Health Awareness Month

Virginia Coombs continues to share the ups and downs of her mental health journey. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia Coombs addressed Mental Health Awareness month in a recent post.

This month is particularly significant to Virginia as it marks a year out from several events in her life that factored into the state of her mental health, including her divorce from Erik Lake.

Virginia’s vulnerable post set out to make others who are struggling feel less alone as she detailed her own mental health journey.

Virginia Coombs gets candid for Mental Health Awareness Month

Virginia Coombs took to Instagram to wish her friends and followers a happy mental health awareness month.

Sharing a photo of herself in sunglasses, Virginia got reflective in her caption.

The Married at First Sight Season 12 star wrote, “Happy Mental Health Awareness Month 🖤 It’s been a little over a year since I was officially diagnosed with anxiety and depression. A little over a year since I went no contact with my dad. A little over a year since I moved out of my ex’s place and started the divorce process.”

Virginia continued by sharing what she’s learned, writing, “A lot can happen in a year. This past year I have focused on myself. My mental health. My happiness. I’ve learned to give myself grace.”

Championing mental health transparency, Virginia wrote, “Mental health should be talked about more. It should not be embarrassing to admit when we are struggling mentally. It should not be be embarrassing to say we are going to therapy or taking medicine. We should be proud that we are acknowledging it and taking steps to better ourselves.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Virginia concluded her caption by writing, “If you are struggling, please know you are not alone 🖤.”

Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake divorced after saying ‘yes’ on Decision Day

Virginia and Erik were matched on the 12th Married at First Sight season and experienced many ups and downs.

Erik was older than Virginia, and he also was the first MAFS contestant to have been previously married. Erik and Virginia’s contrasting life spaces and values caused them to clash often.

However, when Decision Day came, the two both said yes and agreed to stay married.

Virginia and Erik even appeared on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, but their marriage eventually began to unravel, and the pair got a divorce.

Virginia was open about how the divorce and the social media backlash she faced taxed her mental health. It appears Virginia is in a better space now as she continues to tend to her mental health.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.