MAFS: Virginia Coombs throws more shade at Erik Lake over her dog Rockie

Married At First Sight Season 12’s Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake are at it again. The two’s social media feud continued this week when Virginia posted a picture to her story with a shade-filled caption that appears aimed at Erik.

Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake’s post-divorce feud has been anything but under the radar and also it seems, far from over. Today Virginia posted a picture to her Instagram stories of her dog Rockie peacefully snoozing in her bed.

Virginia and Erik’s social media battle continues

She added a quiz to the picture asking if people let their animals sleep in their beds with them. She also added a caption to the photo saying that since she had moved into her own place back in May,(following her and Erik’s decision to get a divorce) that Rockie had not had to sleep in a crate.

She added that since she had moved into her own place that there were no more crates or gates for Rockie, implying that when she lived at Erik’s place that Rockie slept in a crate and had gates keeping him from certain rooms. She finished the post by saying that Rockie was “such a well behaved little man” since living on their own, also implying that Rockie was just as unhappy with their previous living situation as she was.

The post appeared to be aimed at Erik as Virginia’s dog, Rockie, was always a point of contention between the couple. Erik often stated he felt Rockie’s behavior was out of control. The fighting over Rockie was so bad, the couple even had therapy sessions with the experts over it during the show.

Virginia posted the picture to her Instagram stories, it appears as part of the ongoing social media feud between her and Erik.

Virginia and Erik’s divorce was just the beginning

While Virginia and Erik’s marriage may be over, their fighting is far from it.

The couple filed for divorce in June of this year, and while a divorce is usually the end of most couples’ drama, it seems like it was just the beginning of Virginia and Erik’s.

While the couple initially had stated that although they were divorcing, they weren’t necessarily closing the door to a possible future together, it seems that recent events may have slammed that door shut for good.

The social media feud began when what started as an amicable post-divorce meetup, took a very wrong turn. Following the reunion gone wrong, Virginia posted a video to TikTok, claiming it had gone so badly she had had to get our the car in the middle of the road and take an Uber home. She also went on to call Erik a “narcissist with a God complex.”

Erik immediately clapped back on Reddit, with a comment saying she was not telling the truth. And round and round they went. Virginia took to TikTok once again to compare her situation to that of Gabby Petito, a well-known domestic abuse case. While she did add a disclaimer that Erik had not physically abused her, the damage was done.

Erik responded once again with a single comment, this time to his Instagram stories, saying that he was taking the high road.

It seemed that might be the end of the couple’s social media throwdown, but today’s comment seems well-aimed at Virginia’s ex Erik.

So it looks like maybe we haven’t heard the last from these two or their social media feud and we are on the edge of our seats, to see how, or if, Erik will respond.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.