Virginia Coombs says finalizing her divorce from Erik Lake was her favorite MAFS moment

Virginia Coombs has not had an easy journey since being on Married at First Sight and she has been very outspoken about her challenges.

While Virginia found great friendships amongst the MAFS Season 11 wives, her relationship with Erik didn’t go as smoothly and the two ended up divorcing, despite saying yes on Decision Day.

Divorce, and particularly divorce in the public eye, is difficult, but Virginia recently revealed that her divorce is also a highlight from her time on the show.

Virginia Coombs reveals her all-time favorite MAFS moment

Recently, the official Married at First Sight Instagram page shared a post asking “What is your all-time favorite moment in #MAFS history?”

Plenty of MAFS fans as well as stars within the Married at First Sight franchise responded to the question with their favorite moments.

MAFS stars like Ashley Petta, Doug Hehner, and Jamie Otis responded with cute answers about how falling in love with their spouse was their favorite moment.

However, Virginia took it a different route and instead commented that her favorite moment was “When my divorce was final.”

Virginia’s blunt answer likely indicates how tough her marriage to Erik Lake had been, especially in its final moments and she appears to feel relief now that she and Erik have officially gone their separate ways.

Virginia and Erik’s difficult divorce plays out publicly

Virginia and Erik’s divorce was one of the more interesting cases in MAFS history.

The pair said yes on Decision Day, which shocked many fans who didn’t think the two were compatible in any way. Virginia and Erik then went on to join the cast of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam.

However, MAFS Season 11 wild card, Chris Williams, exposed Virginia and Erik’s allegedly messy split before the couple had a chance to make a statement themselves and news quickly spread that the two were divorced.

During the complicated situation, Virginia and Erik had to be careful about what they said since MAFS: Couple’s Cam was still airing but they promised it would all play out on the show. It is now known that Erik filed for divorce and since then, the two have had some tense social media interactions, with Virginia even getting into it with Erik’s mother.

With how messy Virginia’s divorce appears to have been, perhaps it’s not all that surprising that her favorite MAFS moment was putting all the MAFS drama to bed after the divorce.

