Vinny Guadagnino shares a hilarious comment on iconic Jersey Shore throwback clip

Vinny Guadagnino commented on an iconic throwback Jersey Shore clip which was uploaded to the show’s Instagram account. It aired during the original run of the series.

The moment was from the episode titled Gym, Tan, Find Out who Sammi is Texting, which aired in 2011.

The clip showed Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny, and Mike “The Situation” as they stood in the kitchen of the shore house the group shared in Seaside Heights, New Jersey after a night out at a local club.

The three tried to figure out who former cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was reportedly texting behind her then-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s back.

“GTF … Gym, Tan, Find out who Sammi is texting behind Ronnie’s back,” said Pauly as Vinny ate a sandwich.

Mike revealed that Sammi said it was a friend.

What prompted Vinny to comment on the post?

“Oh God,” exclaimed Pauly to his pals.

“It’s her friend? That’s a good cop-out. Are you buying it?” Pauly asked Mike.

“No. She got caught red-handed,” he responded.

“GTI … Gym, tan, I’m not buying it,” Pauly said.

Vinny said in the comments section of the video, “We used to just house cheese steaks at 3 am every single night and not gain weight.” His remark generated 1,825 likes thus far.

Just in case you forgot the storyline

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola had an on-again, off-again throughout the filming of Jersey Shore. Pic credit: MTV

Mike met his friend Arvin, who claimed Sammi had been texting him and even arranged to meet him that night. He showed Mike the text and he immediately told Jenni “JWoww” Farley. Soon all the roommates knew and before Mike had a chance to tell Ronnie, Snooki warned Sammi. She denied texting Arvin and claimed he was just a friend.

Sam and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro got into a heated argument. Sam maintained she did not do anything wrong and accused Mike of stirring up drama.

Sam claimed that Mike was the “shadiest person in this house.” Mike disagreed and said he was passing on information.

“You need to get a life and stop starting drama!” she shouted at him.

Ronnie screamed that it was Sam that was shady and she accused him of being an idiot. Their fight continued throughout the evening.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.