Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Vinny Guadagnino shares a hilarious comment on iconic Jersey Shore throwback clip


Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino appear on JSFV.
Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino appeared together in an IG clip that Vinny commented on. Pic credit: MTV

Vinny Guadagnino commented on an iconic throwback Jersey Shore clip which was uploaded to the show’s Instagram account. It aired during the original run of the series.

The moment was from the episode titled Gym, Tan, Find Out who Sammi is Texting, which aired in 2011.

The clip showed Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny, and Mike “The Situation” as they stood in the kitchen of the shore house the group shared in Seaside Heights, New Jersey after a night out at a local club.

The three tried to figure out who former cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was reportedly texting behind her then-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s back.

monsterscriticsreality

495 674

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

What is going on with DJ Pauly D and Angelina?!

Pauly D left a flirty comment that stunned...

View

Mar 30

4 1
Open
What is going on with DJ Pauly D and Angelina?! Pauly D left a flirty comment that stunned his followers on Angelina Pivarnick’s latest Instagram video upload. The raven-haired beauty shared a clip on March 28 where she posed in a gold bikini and showed off her fabulous figure. See the video and what Pauly said about it at our #linkinbio! 😲 (📸: ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide / MTV) ———- #jerseyshore snookiandjwoww #jwoww #jenni #nicole #snooki #mtv #realitytv #fanpage #fan #mtvjerseyshore #floribamashore #gtl #fanaccount #beautiful #JSfamilyreunion #JSfamilyvacation #jerzday #djpaulyD #seasideheights #jennifarley #jerseyshorefamilyvacation #jsfv #mtvcanada #paulyd #angelinapivarnick #djpauly

What is going on with DJ Pauly D and Angelina?!

Pauly D left a flirty comment that stunned his followers on Angelina Pivarnick’s latest Instagram video upload. The raven-haired beauty shared a clip on March 28 where she posed in a gold bikini and showed off her fabulous figure.

See the video and what Pauly said about it at our #linkinbio! 😲

(📸: ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide / MTV)
———-
#jerseyshore snookiandjwoww #jwoww #jenni #nicole #snooki #mtv #realitytv #fanpage #fan #mtvjerseyshore #floribamashore #gtl #fanaccount #beautiful #JSfamilyreunion #JSfamilyvacation #jerzday #djpaulyD #seasideheights #jennifarley #jerseyshorefamilyvacation #jsfv #mtvcanada #paulyd #angelinapivarnick #djpauly ...

4 1

“GTF … Gym, Tan, Find out who Sammi is texting behind Ronnie’s back,” said Pauly as Vinny ate a sandwich.

Mike revealed that Sammi said it was a friend.

What prompted Vinny to comment on the post?

“Oh God,” exclaimed Pauly to his pals.

“It’s her friend? That’s a good cop-out. Are you buying it?” Pauly asked Mike.

“No. She got caught red-handed,” he responded.

“GTI … Gym, tan, I’m not buying it,” Pauly said.

Vinny said in the comments section of the video, “We used to just house cheese steaks at 3 am every single night and not gain weight.” His remark generated 1,825 likes thus far.

Vinny Guadagnino commented on an Instgram post.
JSFV star Vinny Guadagnino commented on an Instagram video posted by the series. Pic credit: Instagram

Just in case you forgot the storyline

Ronnie Ortiz Magro and Sammi Giancola starred on Jersey Shore.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola had an on-again, off-again throughout the filming of Jersey Shore. Pic credit: MTV

Mike met his friend Arvin, who claimed Sammi had been texting him and even arranged to meet him that night. He showed Mike the text and he immediately told Jenni “JWoww” Farley. Soon all the roommates knew and before Mike had a chance to tell Ronnie, Snooki warned Sammi. She denied texting Arvin and claimed he was just a friend.

Sam and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro got into a heated argument. Sam maintained she did not do anything wrong and accused Mike of stirring up drama.

Sam claimed that Mike was the “shadiest person in this house.” Mike disagreed and said he was passing on information.

“You need to get a life and stop starting drama!” she shouted at him.

Ronnie screamed that it was Sam that was shady and she accused him of being an idiot. Their fight continued throughout the evening.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.

Lucille Barilla
Latest posts by Lucille Barilla (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x