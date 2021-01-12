Viewers throw shade at Kandi Burruss’ singing during latest episode of RHOA

Fans shaded Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss for taking the mic at Cynthia Bailey’s engagement party.

Last week, fans were slamming Kenya Moore for asking Kandi to throw a surprise engagement party for Cynthia. Kenya herself even hinted that no one would come if she threw the party, and fans had a field day with that one.

Fans continued to roast Kenya after she was uninvited from Porsha’s surprise party.

Now, it appears Kenya might have the last laugh after Kandi snatched the microphone from her to serenade Cynthia and her then-fiance, Mike Hill, as they danced.

Even though Kandi has become the self-proclaimed singer of the franchise, fans were not that impressed with her pipes.

“Kandi can’t sing I love her but singing is not for her,” one fan tweeted.

Another quipped that Kandi snatching the mic from Kenya was a bold move.

“Lmaaoooo at Kandi taking the mic. She didn’t sound much better than Kenya,” the fan wrote.

I cringe when Kandi sings #RHOA. It gives very much second hand embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/VvsJ962aan — Eustace Bagge. (@xDelicateREBEL) January 11, 2021

Kandi’s singing career

Kandi got her start as a vocalist for the girl group Xscape in 1992.

The group recorded hit albums Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha, Off the Hook, and Traces of My Lipstick.

Kandi left the group after the third album’s release.

Since breaking out as a solo artist, Kandi has religiously released one album every 10 years.

She released Hey Kandi in 2000, Kandi Koated in 2010, and Kandi Krush in 2020.

She also released her EP Fly Above the same year she joined RHOA.

“The show definitely helped as far as being in a position to do a solo album; it’s a big infomercial,” Kandi told Billboard. “Having not done an album in so long and wondering who’s going to be interested in what you’re doing can be discouraging. But you never know what’s going to fall into your lap.”

Kandi is also a songwriter and has written TLC’s No Scrubs, E40’s U and Dat, and a number of hit singles for Destiny’s Child.

She is also credited on Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You and Ariana Grande’s Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.

Cynthia’s engagement party

Even though Kandi’s performance was a flop, Cynthia’s engagement party was an overall success.

Leading up to the party, Cynthia was under the impression that they were having a fancy dinner with President-elect Joe Biden.

However, she had a mixed reaction when she found out it was a surprise engagement party for her and her fiance. While she was disappointed that Biden wasn’t there, she was thrilled that her friends made such a kind gesture.

She returned the kindness by inviting Kandi and Kenya to be bridesmaids in her wedding.

Fans are guaranteed to see the events surrounding Cynthia’s controversial wedding play out throughout the course of the season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.