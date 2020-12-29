Cynthia Bailey responds to wedding backlash, says ‘I would never not take this pandemic seriously’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is trying to clear up some misconceptions about her wedding after getting tons of backlash from fans.

The newlywed and her new husband Mike Hill had their dream wedding on October 10, 2020, but the weeks leading up to the event are just now playing out on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Although the couple had picked their dream date a year prior, things took a turn when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Many events were either canceled or scaled-down, and lots of safety protocols were put in place to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

But, Cynthia had her mind firmly set on having 250 guests at her wedding no matter what.

Given the seriousness of what was happening in the world, viewers didn’t take too lightly to the RHOP star adamantly insisting on a large event given the situation.

So, the newly minted Mrs. Hill has been getting a lot of heat online, and now she’s explaining herself.

Cynthia talks about her wedding drama

During an interview for Madame Noire, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was asked about the drama surrounding her wedding and the special date that she and Mike chose.

And she explained that, despite how it played out on TV, they made sure to take all the necessary safety precautions.

“I was getting a lot of heat about this date,” noted Cynthia. “Hindsight being 20/20, everything did work out. No one that came to our wedding tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of being at our wedding. I do have that to look forward to and that information is already out there.”

She added, “But you guys will see the process, the journey of the back and forth. We almost postponed it several times. We had a hurricane the week of my wedding. We tried to do everything outdoors because we did everything we could do on our end to make sure everybody was COVID-19 conscious.

RHOA star says she takes the pandemic seriously

During the interview, the 53-year-old continued to dish about her wedding and made it clear that lots of safety protocols were in place.

“One of the things I just wanna make clear is I was never like, if legally I could not have this wedding, then I would not have had it on the date, noted the RHOA star.

She told the media outlet, “I was under the understanding that as long as I was following the rules and I was COVID-19 conscious and I gave everybody what they need it to be safe at this wedding that I could still have the wedding.”

Cynthia says viewers will see how it all plays out as the season progresses and she later conveyed, “I would never not take this pandemic seriously.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.