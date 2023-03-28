Viewers react to Darcey and Stacey’s ‘cringe’ performance for their collaboration launch

The Silva twins showcased their vocal talents during the most recent episode of Darcey & Stacey, but viewers weren’t exactly blown away.

Monday night’s episode, titled Gin & Toxic, saw Darcey and Stacey Silva bring their sporty couture House of Eleven line to Impossible Kicks.

To launch their collaboration, the sisters brought along their BFF, Michael Benz, to DJ the event.

In addition to Michael spinning some records, the twins performed their latest single, I’m on Top.

Impossible Kicks owner Johnny Mac attempted to get the crowd fired up before the Silva sisters sang their hearts out.

“Let’s hear some big noise!” Johnny told his store-goers. A group of about 20 shoppers assembled inside the shop, along with some outside the doorway.

Darcey and Stacey Silva perform I’m on Top for their House of Eleven collaboration with Impossible Kicks

Darcey and Stacey thanked their audience for their love and support before they got started. “Make it to the top. Let’s do it big!” Darcey added.

“Doing it big, baby!” Stacey chimed in.

The twins broke out their best dance moves as they read the lyrics from Michael’s laptop screen. Despite some reverb from the microphone, the ladies continued their performance.

TLC cameras panned the room, displaying the reactions from the shoppers. Some danced and sang along, some videoed the performance, while others stood expressionless during the production.

Following their performance, Darcey admitted that she felt it was a “huge success.” Darcey said during a confessional that it’s “all about confidence” and owning the performance, “whether it sounds good or not.”

Darcey & Stacey viewers took to Twitter after the episode aired and gave their two cents… and many of them experienced secondhand embarrassment.

Darcey & Stacey viewers critique the Silva twins’ ‘cringe’ performance

One critic shared a screenshot of one of the young boys watching Darcey & Stacey sing, looking less than thrilled about what he was seeing go down.

“This kid was all of us when Darcey and Stacey were ‘singing,'” they tweeted.

This kid was all of us when Darcey and Stacey were “singing.” 😂 #DarceyAndStacey pic.twitter.com/KhPTDmJX4R — Who Dat Cat 😺🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Louisiana_Cat) March 28, 2023

Another critic shared another photo of an onlooker, the same young boy from the previous tweet, and Johnny Mac’s reaction, along with Darcey, Stacey, and Michael in their element.

“Cringe at its finest,” read the caption.

Along with one more group shot of the patrons, another Darcey & Stacey critic tweeted, “These poor people… you can see the pain on their faces when Darcey and Stacey started to ‘sing.’ Hope they were handsomely compensated for the suffering.”

These poor people… you can see the pain on their faces when Darcey and Stacey started to “sing” 🤣🤣🤣 Hope they were handsomely compensated for the suffering 🤣🤣🤣 #darceyandstacey pic.twitter.com/xBhXA9o3GW — realityfun (@realityfun2) March 28, 2023

I’m on Top isn’t the first song Darcey and Stacey have recorded together. Under their duo/group name, The Silva Twins, they’ve also put out songs such as Do It Big, which plays during the intro to Darcey & Stacey, as well as Lock Your Number.

You can listen to Darcey and Stacey’s song Do It Big in the YouTube video below.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.