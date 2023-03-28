What do Darcey and Stacey Silva do for a living and what is their net worth?

Since debuting on the reality TV scene in 2017 on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Darcey and Stacey Silva have become well-known and have accrued quite a bit of wealth.

The Silva twins may be best known for their reality TV appearances, but the sisters have worked hard outside of filming for TLC to earn a living.

With their glamorous lifestyle, multiple homes across the east coast, high-end wardrobe, and a multitude of cosmetic surgeries, many 90 Day Fiance viewers are curious: how do Darcey and Stacey earn a living to support their sophisticated lifestyle?

For starters, the sisters launched their own women’s apparel and home goods line, House of Eleven, in 2010. The brand recently expanded into brick-and-mortar stores after being an exclusively online collection.

House of Eleven has been endorsed by celebrities such as Angie Everhart, Keke Palmer, Demi Lovato, Jessica Alba, and Nicki Minaj.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In addition to their fashion and home decor brand, Darcey and Stacey are also the co-founders and executive producers of their production company, Eleventh Entertainment.

Darcey and Stacey Silva are business owners, producers, and performers

On her LinkedIn profile, Darcey touts herself as an “Experienced Co-Founder in the entertainment and fashion industry with a demonstrated history of working in tv/film productions. Skilled in Film Production, fashion and acting. Strong business development and worked with Fortune 500 professionals.”

Stacey’s LinkedIn profile includes her educational credentials. She studied Broadcast Journalism at Marshall University and also attended the University of Houston-Downtown. Stacey also lists a variety of job skills, including Fashion Design, Reality TV, Film Production, Acting, and Music.

The blonde bombshells are also performers. Their first single, Lock Your Number, an “upbeat EDM pop/dance single,” was released in 2018 under their duo/group name, The Silva Twins. They’ve also recorded music for the soundtrack for the movie White T, which they executive produced.

Darcey and Stacey’s 90 Day Fiance fame has propelled their professional endeavors

Darcey first rose to fame during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, when her failed relationships with Jesse Meester and Georgi Rusev played out for several seasons.

Before the 90 Days viewers were also introduced to Stacey as part of Darcey’s storyline. The twins became so popular that TLC offered them their own spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, which is currently in its fourth season.

This season on Darcey & Stacey, viewers have watched the Silva sisters expand their business. They collaborated with Impossible Kicks, bringing their sporty couture House of Eleven pieces to the sneaker resell chain’s stores.

In addition to their successful businesses and collaborations, Darcey and Stacey also pad their wallets with personalized videos on Cameo. The ladies have received stellar reviews on Cameo.com and deliver both individual and combined videos.

Stacey charges $100 for a personalized video, while Darcey’s fee is $49. For those looking for a video from both twins, a Cameo will run them $200. In addition, Stacey records Cameos alongside her husband, Florian Sukaj, for $80.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.