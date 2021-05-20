Viewers declare Jennifer Aydin the winner of Part 1 of the RHONJ reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are stanning Jennifer Aydin after Part 1 of the reunion aired last night. Never one to bite her tongue, the three-season cast member definitely brought it and fans took notice.
If the reunion was a competition, Jennifer would be crowned the winner based on social media comments. While the outspoken housewife gets her fair share of hate, last night it was all love from fans who took to Twitter to applaud the 44-year-old.
Jennifer Aydin faces off with Melissa at RHONJ reunion
On one hand, Jennifer is not on great terms with some of her castmates, but on the other hand, fans have certainly warmed up to her.
Last night the RHONJ star faced off with both Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs and if viewer opinion is anything to go by she came out on top in both instances.
It’s not surprising that the mom-of-five went head-to-head with Marge after an entire season of drama between them, but her faceoff with Melissa was a bit unexpected. While the two women have not really gotten along over the years, they appeared quite cordial throughout the season.
However, after an epic showdown on social media prior to the airing of the reunion, fans quickly realized that the situation between Melissa and Jennifer was far deeper than anyone realized. On the morning of the reunion, Melissa shared a shady post about Jennifer who quickly responded and the two started a war of words on Instagram.
However, it was Jennifer’s interaction with Margaret at the reunion that really had fans on the edge of their seats.
RHONJ fans stan Jennifer Aydin
Jennifer and Margaret Josephs came face to face once again after a tumultuous season. Their issues were amplified when Jennifer judged Margaret for sleeping with her boss during her early twenties despite Margret’s explanation that she felt powerless.
The two women addressed the situation once again at the reunion and Jennifer was armed and ready, dropping a tidbit that the 54-year-old had slept with another boss as well.
As an infuriated Margaret tried to explain that her boss was in a position of power, Jennifer interjected, “In that situation yes it was a position of power. That doesn’t mean every other Tom, Dick, and Harry that you slept with is a man in a position of power.”
“Sometimes my comments to you are not because of your boss, it’s because of everything else you boasted about,” added Jennifer.
The back and forth between Jennifer and Margaret went on for a while and fans couldn’t help but applaud Jennifer for remaining calm, cool, and collected during the exchange.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion Part 2 airs Wednesday May 26 at 9/8c on Bravo.
