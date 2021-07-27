Viewers are surprised by the nudity on Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story

Viewers are losing it over the nudity that’s featured on 90 Day Fiance: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story. Pic credit: TLC

Discovery+ and TLC surprised viewers when nudity was featured on the premiere episode of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story as well as on Episode 2.

The nudity is pioneering for the network and the 90 Day Fiance franchise who has kept everything relatively PG up until now.

It could be that there is more freedom on the Discovery+ platform to be able to show more skin and TLC took the leap and experimented with showing nudity.

Regardless of how nudity happened onto the screens of Love in Paradise viewers, they were shocked but intrigued by the foray into more risque content.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean viewers were taken aback by the nudity on the show

The nudity that appeared just minutes into the first episode and again on the second episode threw viewers a loop, but they also didn’t seem to mind.

On Twitter, fans of the new hit show reacted to seeing nakedness on the screens.

One person joked, “Not me casually watching #LoveInParadise and a t***y pops up on screen.” The joke was accompanied by a GIF of a man being startled by something while drinking water.

Not me casually watching #LoveInParadise and a titty pops up on the screen 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/Islo6iRise — Black N Mild 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@4rmtaewithlove) July 20, 2021

Another person expressed their surprise that Discovery+ took it there. They said exclaimed, “Wait?! They be showing t*****s on Discovery+?!?!?!”

Another excited viewer remarked at their happiness over Discovery+ taking on more risque content than viewers are used to. They said, “Also there is cussing on Discovery+….t*****s and swearing….we love to be treated like adults over here.”

Also there is cussing on Discovery+….titties and swearing….we love to be treated like adults over here #90DayFiance #LoveInParadise pic.twitter.com/8v444wDMrK — Mrs. Rated It (@rated_it) July 20, 2021

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean promises to be a spicy new addition to 90 Day Fiance spinoffs

90 Day Fiance viewers who are looking for fresh faces, new premises, and wild content have been excited about the latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff. With four new couples to get to know and new episodes weekly, fans may find Love in Paradise to be their new obsession.

While the cast is mostly quiet on Instagram, there is room for that to change as the show gains more traction.

With international couples facing issues around pregnancy, proposals, ultimatums, past transgressions, and life-changing decisions, a lot of drama and unexpected situations will arise this season.

New Episodes of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story air Sundays on Discovery+.