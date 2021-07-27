Best 90 Day Fiance fan reactions to the new hit TLC show Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story so far

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean has attracted fans who share their opinions on social media. Pic credit: TLC

The new hit 90 Day Fiance spinoff that is only available through Discovery+, Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, has captivated opinionated viewers. The show has quickly amassed fans who are intrigued by the fresh storyline of four Americans who fell in love on vacation and return to the Caribbean to try and take the next step with their partners.

With talks of the K-1 visa, cheating, pregnancy, proposals, and miscommunication all set in front of beautiful tropical backdrops, Love in Paradise: The Caribbean has a lot to offer.

On social media, fans and critics have been giving their take on what they’ve seen so far.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean viewers react to the new show

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean has 90 Day Fiance buzzing with excitement and eager to share their opinions on the show so far.

Aryanna got pregnant by Jamaican native Sherlon when she was in the last few days of her vacation. She is returning to the island to have serious talks with Sherlon about committing to being a father and partner.

Sherlon’s reactions and attitudes towards Aryanna’s pregnancy and push for a relationship have been quite standoffish and awkward. He even brought up his second job at a swingers resort to her family.

One viewer picked up on Sherlon’s hesitations and said, “I don’t think Sherlon ever told Aryanna that they were dating.”

Martine has been dating Steven long-distance for three years and wants to take the next step and have Steven propose. She made that clear to him with an ultimatum while Steven has been content with having a more frivolous relationship.

An onlooker generalized the situation by saying, “Martine: I wanna get married. Steven: The relationship is a great break from reality.”

Martine: I wanna get married.



Steven: The relationship is a great break from reality.



Mark met Key ten years ago in Bocas Del Torro, Panama and they dated for a year but broke up amicably after he could not live with her in her native Argentina due to the language barrier. Key didn’t speak English and Mark didn’t speak Spanish. Nine years later they have reconnected and Mark hopes to convince her to move back to California with him.

The same problem exists, however, that Mark has not learned Spanish and is not willing to learn although Key has learned a lot of English.

A Love in Paradise viewer commented on this disparity by saying, “He wants to date spanish speaker but doesn’t want to learn Spanish….even though she speaks in English for him?”

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean is a breath of fresh air for 90 Day Fiance fans

90 Day Fiance fans have been itching for new drama with new couples on a spinoff with a new premise, and Love in Paradise delivers.

Viewers can expect, heartache, transgressions, unexpected moments, difficult conversations, and cringy circumstances to be apparent on their TV screens with this new TLC show.

New Episodes of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story air Sundays on Discovery+.