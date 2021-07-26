Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story recap: Sex on the beach

With their relationships at a critical point of taking things to the next level or breaking up, the Love in Paradise: The Caribbean couples have a lot to unpack. Pic credit: TLC

The new hit 90 Day Fiance spinoff Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story is giving viewers quality relationship drama within the backdrop of paradise.

Four Americans who fell in love while on vacation have returned to the islands they met their partners on to reconnect and hopefully take the next step in their relationships.

With two episodes out on Discovery + this spinoff is already proving it will serve the fiery situations, tough choices, and real-life circumstances that 90 Day Fiance viewers are enamored with.

Some couples are facing relationship ultimatums on Love in Paradise: The Caribbean

Aryanna went down to Jamaica with her mom and two sisters to meet the father of her child Sherlon for the first time in 6 months. They had not seen each other since the initial vacation they hooked up on where their son was conceived.

After an awkward first encounter, she and her family went out of Sherlon’s boat the following day where Aryanna’s insecurities and doubts for the future were apparent. She wants to start the K-1 visa process with Sherlon so they can be together and raise the baby in America.

Martine is visiting her boyfriend of three years Steven in Barbados in the hopes that they will take it to the next level and he will propose.

During breakfast, she hit Steven with an ultimatum of either him moving to America or her moving to Barbados along with getting a ring, and Steven really didn’t like her approach.

Steven also has a six-year-old daughter to consider and thinks Martine is being selfish.

Martine wants Steven to take a serious next step with her and Steven thinks Matine is not communicating the right way. Pic credit: TLC

There are hurdles and communication issues standing in the way on Love in Paradise: The Caribbean

Amber met up with her fiance Daniel in Costa Rica after being apart for almost a year and hopes to get the K-1 visa finalized so he can join her in the US.

After a wonderful first night together, Daniel dropped a bomb on Amber that he quit his job and didn’t get any of the paperwork he needed to in order to file the visa.

This really upset Amber who has been financially supporting him throughout the coronavirus pandemic. She was also on his case about the paperwork and expected him to already have it done by the time she arrived.

Amber was mad at Daniel for being unprepared to take the next step in the K-1 visa process. Pic credit: TLC

Mark went down to Boca del Torro, Panama to reunite with his girlfriend Key who he met 10 years previous. After a nine-year hiatus from talking, they have rekindled their romance and Mark wants to take the next step and ask Key to move to California where he lives.

Key does not like speaking English and is frustrated that Mark won’t learn Spanish for her. She is also hesitant to uproot her life in Panama that she really loves.

New Episodes of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story premiere Sundays Discovery+.