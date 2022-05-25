Victoria Fuller rolls eyes, unimpressed as random man tries to pick her up at the bar

Victoria Fuller wants to get away from a man at the bar. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Fuller has been in the spotlight on Instagram with her fashion statements and constant photos in sexy and revealing swimwear.

While she didn’t make it to the end of Pilot Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, she did make it to the final three. Following that, she and another Bachelor alum, Chris Soules, had a relationship during the worldwide pandemic.

Fans thought maybe it was serious, but the duo didn’t work out because they were allegedly at different points in their lives, and didn’t see an end goal in sight for their relationship.

There has been some speculation that Victoria might be seen on the beach this summer for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, but for now, it looks like she has been bogged down by men trying to pick her up at bars.

What happened with Victoria and a guy at the bar?

Recently, Victoria posted on her Instagram reels of herself sitting at a bar, facing a guy who was trying to get her attention and possibly take her home.

Victoria captioned the actual video, “When he tells you he is going to fly you out with his Southwest points.”

She could then be seen looking bored and actually rolling her eyes at the guy as he talked and apparently said he would fly Victoria to where he lived by using his points.

As Victoria published her reel, she captioned her post by saying, “sounds fun but I have to wash my neighbor’s cat and vacuum my driveway.”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans comment on Victoria’s post

Hannah Ann Sluss, the initial winner of Peter Weber’s season before they broke up and he tried his shot with Madison Prewett who had left the show, commented first. After watching the video, she wrote five laughing/crying face emojis to show how funny she found Victoria’s eye roll and body language.

Rachael Kirkconnell, current girlfriend and the former winner from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, also posted on Victoria’s caption. Rachael, in response to the video, wrote, “I’m not ok.”

Chris Randone, who was previously engaged and married to his fellow Bachelor in Paradise co-star, Krystal Nielson, declared, “The classic fullers just not that into you look (crying face emoji).”

Another asked, “What even are southwest points? Is that an airline?”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Other viewers couldn’t get over the guy’s gumption who didn’t get Victoria’s hints that she just wasn’t into him. One exclaimed, “The eye rollllll (laughing/crying face emoji),” while another started with laughing/crying emojis and added, “#frugal #bigspender,” making fun of the guy’s pick-up lines.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria may or may not appear on the island during this summer’s season of Bachelor in Paradise to try to find love; however, if she doesn’t end up going, Bachelor Nation hopes she is able to find love in the outside world.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.