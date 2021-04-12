Victoria Fuller converted religions, The Bachelor alum is ‘saving myself for marriage’

Victoria has a new life commitment following her time on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Victoria Fuller has converted religions, and that’s not all. The Bachelor alum has shared she’s now saving herself for marriage.

It’s the twist Bachelor Nation never saw coming. A little over a year after she competed to win Peter Weber’s heart during Season 24 of The Bachelor, Victoria’s making some significant life changes.

Fans know Peter cut Victoria loose right before the finale. Victoria made it to the final three. Peter opted to have Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss as his final two citing his feelings for them were stronger.

In April 2020, Victoria was linked to former The Bachelor star, Chris Soules. The two quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the romance was short-lived. Victoria and Chris called it quits by the fall.

Now she’s got a whole new perspective on life.

Victoria Fuller converts religions

The Bachelor alum got candid regarding her significant life change in an interview when Victoria stopped by the Click Bait podcast. Victoria chatted with hosts Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile, and Natasha Parker about changing religions.

“I grew up so Catholic that everything I did was judged, or I always felt like I was doing something wrong. I never felt accepted. And then I was just opened to this world where God is so good, and he forgives,” she expressed.

Victoria has left the Catholic church behind to join a nondenominational Christian community where she finally feels like she belongs. The new community has completely changed Victoria’s perspective about religion.

“It’s kind of funny because now my two biggest questions when I go on a date are, ‘What’s your relationship with the Lord?’ and ‘What are your intentions?'” Victoria said. “To me, that’s just everything at this point. So, it has changed. Before, I don’t think my relationships really revolved around that, and so it is interesting.”

Victoria’s saving herself for marriage

There’s another way Victoria’s new religion has changed her dating life. Victoria has given up sex.

“She’s saving herself for marriage,” Victoria spilled on the podcast, referring to herself in the third person.

It’s a personal choice that Victoria is pleased she made. Her new religion has helped her grow spiritually in every way, including realizing the importance of not having sex until she’s married.

The Bachelor alum Victoria Fuller has spoken out about her recent change in religion. She’s proud of her choice and also stands by her decision to save herself for marriage.

Victoria is living a much different life than a couple of years ago when she first appeared on the ABC reality TV show, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.