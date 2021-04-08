Peter Weber denies The Bachelor return rumors, unsure about Bachelor in Paradise

Peter Weber addressed rumors he will return to The Bachelor or star in Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC/Paula Lobo

Peter Weber has denied rumors that he will return to star in The Bachelor. He also addressed rumors of an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise.

Pilot Pete, a favorite during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Hannah unceremoniously eliminated him after expressing his love to her and spending a memorable night in a windmill together. American was stunned by Hannah’s decision to end the relationship.

He was given a second chance for love as the star of Season 24 of the series. He fell hard for both Hannah Sluss and Madison Prewett. In the final episode of his season, he proposed to Hannah, but their engagement lasted only 30 days.

After the finale, Peter dated runner-up Madison. The couple then decided to go their separate ways. He began dating his fourth runner-up, Kelley Flannigan, in May 2020. Their relationship ended in December of that same year.

In an interview for E! News, Peter revealed that rumors of his return to The Bachelor are not based in the truth.

“I had a bunch of friends send me screenshots of that. I was just as confused as they were, so yeah, I know nothing else about that. I’m lost in the dark just as much as you guys. There’s no talks going on,” he explained.

Peter addressed rumors of a role on Bachelor in Paradise

Peter shared that he was still considering a role on the summer spinoff of The Bachelor titled Bachelor in Paradise.

“I don’t know. I’m still kind of thinking about that,” he told E! News.

“I think right now I’m definitely getting in a good place. I’ve already been through a lot just relationship-wise the last two years,” he explained.

“I don’t know, necessarily, I don’t know if I’m 100 percent ready yet to kind of go down that route and seriously kind of pursue a relationship just yet. I could change my mind but right now I think it’s kind of a toss-up.”

He further explained his stance on joining the franchise to Us Weekly.

“I do believe [BiP] can work, I definitely do. If I’m just being real, I would say the percentage of it working has severely dropped in my head, but there are great stories that do come out of it. And since there is a chance that it can work and it’s a unique way to meet someone, it’s a fun way to meet someone. … I don’t know if I would personally do it or not yet,” he claimed.

What is Peter doing now?

Peter lives in New York City. He is enjoying life as a single man and all the opportunities that are being presented to him as he grows his social circle. He is not seriously dating anyone. However, he is still open to meeting people and building his community of friends.

The Bachelor alum resides in the Big Apple with his former co-star Dustin Kendrick. The two will host a podcast titled Bachelors in the City, beginning April 14.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.