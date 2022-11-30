Victoria Fuller breaks down on new podcast appearance with Greg Grippo

Victoria Fuller breaks down on Nick Viall’s podcast over Bachelor in Paradise drama. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo can finally defend themselves against their new relationship.

The two officially established themselves as a couple on October 31 this year, and although they have been giving their best attempt at having a normal partnership, Bachelor Nation has surely put a damper on the ordeal.

After the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 two-part finale aired last week, both Victoria and Greg had a fair share of hate comments sent their way, as many loyal fans have sided with Johnny on the situation.

Viewers will recall that although Victoria and Johnny got engaged during the finale of this past season, the two ended their engagement shortly after returning home from the beaches of Paradise.

Victoria said their relationship was toxic, and although Johnny wanted to try and work through their issues, she still wanted to break it off.

She started seeing Greg not long after doing so, which caused an uproar from fans who thought Victoria had moved on too quickly. However, now that the reunion is over and the dirty laundry has been aired, there’s only one thing left to do.

Explain their sides of the story on podcasts.

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo appear on Nick Viall’s podcast

Although Johnny has appeared on a few different Bachelor-themed podcasts since the reunion aired last week, Victoria has been a bit quieter — until yesterday.

Former Bachelor Nick Viall shared that he sat down with both Victoria and Greg for his podcast, The Viall Files, which was the couple’s first podcast appearance together.

Victoria gave her side to the Johnny situation while clearing up any “timeline issues” fans had been attacking her for.

Victoria Fuller breaks down while talking about Johnny DePhillipo relationship

At one point during the episode, things took a bit of a turn as Victoria couldn’t help but show her frustration and get choked up over what fans had been saying to her.

“It’s just like, so f**king stupid,” she said. “I’m just frustrated. I’m so f**king tired, if I don’t want to be with somebody, and I don’t mean to be upset right now, if I don’t want to be with somebody because it is a toxic environment, I shouldn’t have to be with that person because the world wants me to.”

“At the end of the day, I broke up with him and I’m so sorry that he’s hurting but, like, I’m hurting too, and I should be able to move on,” she continued through tears.

Fans can listen to Nick Viall’s full podcast episode with Victoria and Greg here.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.