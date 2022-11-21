Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo tease relationship with weekend PDA

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo continue to hint at their romance. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo stirred up more buzz surrounding their relationship over the weekend.

The two Bachelor Nation stars’ rumored relationship is starting to be one of the franchise’s worst-kept secrets as more and more content appears to confirm they’re dating.

Previously, Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall “soft launched” the relationship with a video of Victoria snuggling up to Greg.

Now, Victoria and Greg are dropping glimpses of public displays of affection on their own social media pages while still playing somewhat coy.

Victoria and Greg haven’t been able to publicly speak on the nature of their relationship, seemingly since Victoria is still on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 and falling in love with Johnny DePhillipo on the show.

It seems Victoria’s journey with Johnny may have taken an unexpected turn. Fans will likely get highly-anticipated answers to Victoria’s relationship status this week when Bachelor in Paradise concludes with a juicy reunion.

Victoria Fuller clasps hands with ‘mystery’ man

Victoria Fuller shared a carousel of photos from her chic weekend and slipped in a telling PDA pic within the post.

The post opened with Victoria snapping a selfie in a curve-hugging white crop top, letterman-style jacket, and pants while showing off her abs and flawless makeup.

Victoria was accessorized with chunky earrings and rings and sliced her dark hair back in a bun.

The following pics included an assortment of stunning colorful flowers and an adorable cat lying on white sheets.

The fourth slide caught the most attention, as Victoria shared a dimly lit photo of her accessorized hand holding the hand of a “mystery” man with a ring on.

While the two’s hands were the only identifying body part featured, followers were confident she was holding Greg’s hand.

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Other slides in Victoria’s post included a bouquet, bowls of food, drinks, and a video from her artsy outing.

Victoria captioned the post “weekend things” with several emojis, including a cat, paint palette, flower, and more.

Greg appeared to follow Victoria’s lead with a similar photo on his Instagram Stories that only showed his feet with another’s smaller feet beside him. The white sneakers were likely Victoria’s as the location appeared similar to the one in Victoria’s video.

Pic credit: @greggrippo/Instagram

Bachelor Nation stars react to Victoria Fuller’s telling post

Victoria’s post received reactions from fans and her friends within Bachelor Nation.

Kelsey Weier, Victoria’s The Bachelor Season 24 costar, referenced Victoria’s hand-holding photo and wrote, “4th photo,” with a heart emoji.

The Bachelor Season 24 star and Peter Weber’s current girlfriend Kelley Flanagan commented, “Love the fit,” with a fire emoji, while Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 star Genevieve Parisi wrote, “You’re the cutest ily.”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Some comments that appeared confident Victoria was teasing a relationship with Greg included, “I can’t wait to see pics of you and Greg together,” and “Living for that little tease pic.”

Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Stay tuned, as Victoria and Greg may be giving more straightforward answers about their relationship soon.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.