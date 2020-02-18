Victoria F and Peter’s ex Merissa had a confrontation in a bar after filming The Bachelor

Victoria Fuller wanted her hometown date with Peter Weber to be memorable and fun. And while it was fun for a while, it became memorable for an entirely different reason — after Peter’s ex-girlfriend, Merissa Pence, showed up and took him aside to warn him about Victoria.
She felt that Victoria wasn’t the right fit for him and that he needed to end things right away.
Merissa and Victoria didn’t see one another at the concert date where Merissa warned Peter, so she was blindsided by the news later that night.
But Victoria knew it was Merissa who warned Peter about her, as Peter laid everything out on the table after the concert. Needless to say, Victoria wasn’t happy about it.
Victoria Fuller and Merissa Pence had a confrontation in a bar after The Bachelor filmed
It turns out a lot more has happened since The Bachelor drama that fans saw during last night’s episode unfolded.
Merissa revealed in an exclusive interview that she and Victoria have seen one another since Fuller returned from filming — and it didn’t go well.
“We had a semi-confrontation at one of the local bars here a couple of weekends after she got back from The Bachelor,” Merissa told ET!.
She claims that Victoria yelled “You’re a f**king loser!” from across the bar.
“Those words do not hurt me, and I was confident in what I did,” Merissa adds. “I don’t take any offence to that. It is what it is, but I think that’s just her way of expressing that she’s upset, which is fine.”
When Victoria returned home from filming in November, she posted a long message on Instagram, claiming that the truth had yet to be told.
View this post on Instagram
JEREMIAH 29:11 I’d like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support. Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU. The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait. HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES. With that being said— On my best days & especially on my worst days I look to a friend. The best friend I’ve ever had in my life. He does not judge me for what I look like. He does not throw stones when I am down. He makes me smile when I am mad. Licks my tears when I am sad. Lays on my chest when my anxiety is through the roof. And paws my face when I can’t get out of bed some days to tell me, ‘Hey! I’m here. You’re enough. Remember that.’ That friend is my Black Lab, Buxton. I’m so proud to say that my boy is in training to become a #therapydog. Buxton has served as my personal service dog for over a year now, but his new role will be a little different. As a therapy dog Buxton will be providing comfort to children in hospitals, affection to elderly in retirement homes, love to those who may be having a hard time at school, & others who maybe just need a hug! Life will throw you curveballs, but sometimes all you need is some love & loyalty from a 4 legged friend willing to catch those curveballs for you. We may not always know the WHY, but we can rely on the fact that there is a reason. A reason to keep pushing forward wherever we may be in life. A reason that is a lot bigger than us. I trust that God & the Universe are showing me the way. . . . . & just remember.. we all have a story.
While she didn’t mention Merissa by name, she did say that everyone has a story to tell, including her. She also made a point of saying that “bullying is not okay”.
Victoria Fuller may need to answer some questions during Women Tell All special
In early December, Monsters & Critics reported how Victoria had a run-in with a woman in a bar over what had happened on The Bachelor.
We knew that her name was Merissa and that she wasn’t part of the actual The Bachelor cast. Thanks to spoilers, we also knew that she was the woman who had warned Peter about Fuller.
Merissa confirmed this, Victoria was asked to leave, then waited outside for Merissa & was told to leave the premises. Victoria’s side is that Merissa threatened 2 fight her & that’s why she locked herself in the bathroom. Merissa denied she threatened 2 fight her.
Sooooo yeah.
— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 2, 2019
At the time, Reality Steve claimed that Victoria had been asked to leave the bar after the confrontation and that she had locked herself in the bathroom. Apparently, she claimed that Merissa wanted to fight her.
Since production decided to blur out her face during her appearance, Merissa didn’t get the chance to share everything she knows about Victoria, although many fans want her to appear at the Women Tell All special.
In addition, Victoria hasn’t said much about the events that happened on her hometown date. Instead, she posted a photo of her and Peter, thanking him for always being so understanding and believing in her.
It sounds like she’ll get a lot of airtime on the Women Tell All in hopes of clearing the air.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.
Latest posts by Mary Jane (see all)
- Teen Mom OG returns March 17 on MTV: Here’s what we know about the new season - 18th February 2020
- Merissa Pence claims Victoria F broke up FOUR marriages before The Bachelor - 18th February 2020
- The Bachelor spoilers: Who does Peter Weber have sex with on the show? - 18th February 2020