The drama in the Bachelor world continues even after filming has come to an end. Victoria Fuller, one of Peter Weber’s final three women, was kicked out of a bar recently for getting into an argument with a woman named Merissa.

Merissa isn’t part of the Bachelor world but knows Peter Weber. She was the one who warned Peter about Victoria’s messy past.

Reality Steve reports that Victoria confronted Merissa about her decision to warn Peter, called her names, and then locked herself in the bathroom. Merissa would later confirm this news to Reality Steve.

Merissa confirmed this, Victoria was asked to leave, then waited outside for Merissa & was told to leave the premises. Victoria’s side is that Merissa threatened 2 fight her & that’s why she locked herself in the bathroom. Merissa denied she threatened 2 fight her. Sooooo yeah. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 2, 2019

The story continues, as Victoria reportedly waited for Merissa outside after she was kicked out of the bar. She claims that Merissa threatened to fight her, which is why she locked herself in the bathroom. Based on Reality Steve’s tweet, it doesn’t sound like he believes her. Of course, he knows more about her than the public does, including how she acted in the house while filming.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Peter was warned about Victoria Fuller by an ex-girlfriend while filming. Everything was reportedly filmed for the show, but it’s uncertain how everything will unfold in the editing process. Merissa was reportedly that ex-girlfriend.

Peter Weber ended up sending Victoria home from the show before the final proposal, which means she wasn’t in the final two. In addition, she was spotted with her ex-boyfriend after returning home, so it appears she’s bouncing back from the heartbreak.

Victoria Fuller has yet to post something about being kicked out of the bar on her Instagram, but it will be interesting to hear her side of the story. It’s possible she will be asked about it during the Women Tell All special, which has yet to be filmed.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.