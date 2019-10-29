The Bachelor’s Peter Weber is warned by ex-girlfriend about Victoria F during filming

Peter Weber is busy filming The Bachelor and he started his hometown dates this week. Peter went to Victoria Fuller’s hometown date and he learned a few things about her as the date took place. As Reality Steve reveals, he was confronted by an ex-girlfriend, who stopped by to warn him about Victoria.

This isn’t the first time that Peter has been warned about Victoria, but we’re starting to learn more about why people think she’s such a bad match for him.

The woman who was talking to Peter after he and Victoria were done with the concert was Merissa Pence. She dated him briefly years ago, she’s a VB local, and she was there to warn him about Victoria bc she knows all about her past. I will fill you in tmrw on what went down. pic.twitter.com/WNthCf0nZb — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 29, 2019

Reality Steve, a blogger known for spoiling The Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise seasons, revealed on his website that Victoria has a reputation for ruining marriages. Apparently, she’s hooked up with married men, some of which have resulted in divorces.

“First email I received was back on Sept. 7th, two weeks before filming even began, and I was told Victoria is a contestant and has a horrible reputation in the Virginia Beach area for, well, being with married men. As with anything, first time hearing something, you take it with a grain of salt. But then the emails kept coming, and coming, and coming, and coming all saying the same thing,” Reality Steve writes on his website about getting so much information about Victoria before the show even started filming.

“Basically that she was bad news, many people in Virginia Beach knew the stories about her, and I should look into it more. Not only that, but if I looked deep enough, I’d probably be able to find a marriage or two that she broke up because of it. So I looked. And I found. And I’m not talking about this happening once, or even twice. The info I was receiving was talking about her having done this three or four times.”

Steve also adds that production knew about this too and contacted one of the women he had been talking to in order to verify the claims and learn how much Steve knew.

Reality Steve even added a statement from someone who had been talking to, who claimed, “Victoria is an idiot for going on this show KNOWING this would all get out. So many people know what she’s all about.”

It’s sad to know now that Victoria may not be the right fit for Peter, as the two appear to be very happy on their hometown date. Steve also shared videos and photos of them together, dancing and having fun. It’s clear that Peter likes hanging out with Victoria, so he may be heartbroken to know what she’s been keeping from him.

So far, there has been no word on whether he decides to send her home at the end of the month.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.