Vicki Gunvalson speaks out after Tamra Judge gets served: ‘Hopefully she learns her lesson’

Things are heating up in the OC and Tamra Judge is the one getting scalded for her actions.

The 57-year-old might be heading to court after Ryan Boyajian’s attorney served her for making false claims against him during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Tamra mentioned Ryan’s alleged involvement in a gambling scheme and claimed that he stole money.

However, she later posted a video on Instagram casually noting that she misspoke when she made the remark.

That didn’t help matters, as Ryan had already acquired an attorney who served The Real Housewives of Orange County star with legal papers.

She then issued another apology on Instagram, claiming that her statement was made in error and that she had no reason to believe Ryan stole money.

Meanwhile, Ryan’s girlfriend, Jennifer Pedranti, responded to the apology, calling it a fake attempt at a retraction.

Tamra’s former friend Vicki Gunvalson also commented on the situation, saying that, hopefully, the outspoken RHOC star has finally learned her lesson about defaming people.

RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson hopes Tamra Judge ‘learns her lesson’ after getting served

Vicki was by Tamra’s side when she was sued for defamation by Jim Bellino and had to fork out hundreds of thousands of dollars to settle the case.

This time, Tamra is on her own due to their fallout, but Vicki has spoken out amid news that her former Tres Amigas group mate is in legal trouble again.

Ryan posted a comment on Instagram noting that he had acquired Jim Bellino’s attorney and that Tamra had already been served with legal documents for her recent statements on WWHL.

“Guess she didn’t learn before with being sued from Jim,” responded Vicki. “She has no storyline unless she’s attacking someone.”

The RHOC alum chided Tamra’s behavior in a preview episode where she peed on Ryan and Jen’s pool during a dare, calling it “It’s gross, classless and rude,” adding, “Now… hopefully she learns her lesson on defaming people. 👏.”

Jennifer Pedranti is not buying Tamra’s apology

Jennifer Pedranti has been going hard at Tamra over the past few days, and she recently slammed her apology.

“This is the most fake attempt at a retraction of her words,” wrote Jen on social media, noting that Tamra’s WWHL flub wasn’t the only time she made a false statement about Ryan.

“Let’s not forget she also said on national TV.. ‘Ryan’s home was raided by the FBI 6 months ago and Jenn is covering for him,'” noted the second-season OC Housewife.

“Girl you should have listened to Eddie when he tried to shut you up 5 times that night,” she continued. “OUR home was never raided…your mouth and alcohol are your biggest problems.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.