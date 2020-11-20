Vicki Gunvalson calls vow renewal flashback on Real Housewives of Orange County ‘disgusting and desperate’

Vicki Gunvalson is not impressed with the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Matter of fact, the former OG is disgusted by her appearance on the latest episode.

As you know, Vicki is no longer a member of the RHOC cast after her contract was not renewed for Season 15.

Gunvalson is one of the original cast members who joined the show in Season 1 and has been a full-time housewife all the way up to last season, where she was a friend of the cast.

But despite her firing, the OG is constantly mentioned on the current season, and she’s not happy about it!

Vicki says RHOC episode is ‘disgusting’ and desperate’

The latest episode of RHOC aired just days ago, and already it’s getting backlash from Vicki Gunvalson.

The former cast member was shown in a wedding clip during Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s recent vow renewal to husband Sean Burke.

During the episode, the network shared flashback videos of other cast members whose vow renewals were also featured on RHOC.

One was Shannon Beador and her now ex-husband, David Beador, and the other was Vicki’s vow renewal to her now ex-husband Dan Gunvalson.

A popular social media account, Queens of Bravo, shared the clip on Twitter, commenting that showing the clip of Vicki “Doesn’t feel right.”

And the 58-year-old agrees.

Vicki commented under the post, that she found the situation “Disgusting and desperate.”

If we’re asking Vicki and Tamra to move on from #RHOC, we have to ask RHOC to move on from them too. Editors using a flashback to Vicki & Donn’s vow renewal doesn’t feel right when she’s not friends with any of them. pic.twitter.com/OXVDiL3MKh — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) November 19, 2020

Vicki calls out RHOC castmates

This is not the first the former Real Housewives of Orange County alum has gotten upset over an episode of the show.

She recently blasted her former castmates Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd for mentioning her a few weeks ago.

And, since the Coto Insurance founder is not on speaking terms with the women, you can imagine that they didn’t exactly have glowing things to say about her.

Matter of fact, during the scene in question, Kelly and Shannon were blaming Vicki for the rift in their own relationship.

Once Gunvalson got wind of the episode she called out her former Tres Amiga, wanting her to deny claims that the OG negatively affected Shannon’s relationship with Kelly.

Things have cooled off since then, but now it seems Vicki has another bone to pick with the network.

Do you think Vicki has a right to be upset?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.