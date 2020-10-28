Vicki Gunvalson calls for Shannon Beador to deny RHOC OG told her what to do

Vicki Gunvalson is not pleased with how she’s being portrayed in the current season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

And you already know she’s not going to hold her tongue about how she’s feeling.

The OG is not even a cast member of the show anymore, but her name has been mentioned quite a bit since Season 15 premiered. As you can imagine, the current cast, which consists of several new Housewives, is not dishing out glowing reviews about Vicki.

The mother-of-two had her share of issues with the newbies, but they’re not the only ones talking smack about the former RHOC alum.

As a matter of fact, it’s Kelly Dodd and former tres amiga, Shannon Beador, that Vicki has a bone to pick with.

Vicki wants Shannon to take back her words

During the second episode, Vicki’s name was brought up several times, but what’s really upsetting Gunvalson is the claim that because she was in Shannon’s ear, it affected Kelly Dodd and Shannon’s relationship.

The 58-year-old had a chat with CELEB about all the hoopla surrounding her name.

Vicki admits that she hasn’t been watching the new season, but she’s heard her name was mentioned, and she wants to clear up a few things.

“Kelly claiming that Tamra and I were in Shannon’s head so that Shannon would not like Kelly is an outright lie,” says the OG of the RHOC.

“We all disliked Kelly, and if anyone knows Shannon, they know that she is not one to hold her tongue. She’s an obsessive person, and I can assure you she obsessed over her dislike of Kelly — even when I was friends with Kelly.”

Vicki says Shannon should ‘say the truth’

Although Kelly Dodd is guilty of the accusation against the Coto Insurance founder, Vicki is more upset with her former friend.

She wants Shannon to speak up and deny the comments that Kelly made about her.

“Let’s not forget Kelly was on my side when I wasn’t even close with Tamra or Shannon, and Shannon hated Kelly back then,” explains Vicki. “Was I somehow filling Shannon’s head then? I think not.”

The 14-season alum added, “If Shannon has any integrity left whatsoever, she will stand up and say the truth is that I did not tell her what to say, what to do, or how to feel. If that was true, it doesn’t say much about Shannon as a person, does it?”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.