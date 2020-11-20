The Real Housewives of Orange County started off with a bang Wednesday night as a tousle-haired Kelly Dodd was shown in bed with her then-fiancé, Rick Leventhal.

Kelly and Rick laid under the covers as Rick told Kelly he wanted to do things for her and make her happy.

Kelly kept it classy, as always, in her confessional when she noted that she loved her husband for his intellect and manhood.

“It’s not only up here that I like about Rick,” she said, pointing to her head. “It’s about down there,” she said while pointing down with a wink.

Shady ladies

Braunwyn Windham-Burke told her mother that she was afraid no one wanted to socialize with her because she wasn’t drinking anymore. She’d invited all of the ladies to her vow renewal with Sean in Palm Springs and was nervous about being boring sober.

The women were on their way when Gina Kirschenheiter told Kelly that tequila was Braunwyn’s trigger and it wasn’t being served. Kelly seemed immediately annoyed.

“Okay I’m a diabetic, I’m not gonna have any freaking cake at my party?” she said.

In her confessional, Kelly asked why everyone should suffer because of Braunwyn. “Why should you punish everybody because you’re the alcoholic?”

“If I’m on vacation and away from home, I’m wanna enjoy myself,” said Shannon Beador.

Kelly and Shannon stopped at a liquor store to buy tequila on the way to Brauwyn’s vow renewal. When the ladies arrived in Palm Springs, Kelly walked in with her tequila visible under her arm.

“I have some tequila here,” Kelly blurted out when she saw Braunwyn. “I know I’m not supposed to show you. I didn’t know it was a trigger, sorry.”

Braunwyn and Sean renewed their vows

The RHOC ladies gathered at Braunwyn’s renewal reception prior to the ceremony, and Shannon was pleased to find that vodka cocktails were being served.

Braunwyn and Sean renewed their vows after 20 years of marriage and seven children.

The couple’s kids took part in the ceremony, which was officiated by a fabulous drag-queen named Babette Schwartz.

After the ceremony, Shannon and Kelly argued about Kelly disparaging her tincture Lemon-Aide after Kelly called it water. The episode ended with Shannon venting to Gina and Emily Simpson when Kelly walked over and said, “What’s goin’ on over here?”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.