Vasily faces backlash for racial slur against Jacob Hutchins on Deadliest Catch; Captain Rick Shelford takes action

In a recent episode of Deadliest Catch, tensions on the high seas escalated dramatically when crew member Vasily used a racial slur against fellow crew member Jacob.

This lead to a tense confrontation on the F/V Aleutian Lady, forcing Rick Shelford to make a decision.

Although the incident was not shown on camera, the show’s fans and crew have widely discussed it.

The conflict began as a verbal exchange between Vasily and Jacob but quickly escalated when Vasily used the N-word, prompting immediate backlash from the crew​.

Jacob confesses to walking around nude as retaliation for Vasily using the slur.

Another deckhand confirmed to Shelford that he was also racially abused by Vasily.

Captain Rick Shelford fires Vasily on Deadliest Catch

The response from Captain Rick Shelford was swift. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Shelford ordered Vasily to remain in his quarters while the crew deliberated on the matter.

Shelford addressed Vasily directly, stressing the importance of respect and sensitivity in such a diverse working environment. However, Vasily showed no remorse for his actions during the conversation, refusing to apologize to Jacob or the crew.

After the discussion, Captain Shelford decided to remove Vasily from the vessel, prioritizing the crew’s safety and cohesion. He emphasized that the behavior was unacceptable and that respect among all crew members is critical for maintaining the harmony needed to endure the grueling conditions of the Bering Sea.

The crew members backed Jacob’s account of the incident, further solidifying the decision to remove Vasily from the boat​.

The drama continues to follow Jacob Hutchins on Deadliest Catch

Jacob Hutchins joined Deadliest Catch during Season 19, working aboard the F/V Wizard under Captain Keith Colburn. Known for his ambition to become the first African-American captain in the Bering Sea, Jacob faced challenges and clashes with other crew members.

In Season 20, he transitioned to the F/V Aleutian Lady, captained by Rick Shelford. His time on the new vessel has been marked by tension, including a recent high-profile incident involving a racial slur from another crew member.

Despite the controversies, Jacob remains a central figure in the series, with his storylines generating significant viewer interest.​

The drama surrounding Vasily and Jacob is the latest in a series of intense moments on Deadliest Catch, where crew members constantly face extreme conditions and personality clashes.

As the series continues, viewers will be watching closely to see how the aftermath of this incident unfolds and whether it impacts the dynamics on the F/V Aleutian Lady​.

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Discovery.