Vanderpump Rules: Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney divorce drama to play out on screen

Former Vanderpump Rules couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney had a heated conversation while cameras filmed for upcoming Season 10. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney may claim to be cordial amidst their ongoing divorce, but that doesn’t mean the former Vanderpump Rules couple won’t hit speed bumps along the way.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom announced their separation back in March after over 12 years together. The news shocked their fans, but in the following weeks, it was revealed that there was plenty of “trouble in paradise” that ultimately lead to their split.

According to Katie at the time, she had gotten to a point with Tom where she was simply going through the motions and found she wasn’t feeling fulfilled by their union any longer.

Fans have since speculated as to whether or not viewers would be watching their divorce drama unfold in the upcoming Season 10 of the hit Bravo show.

In May, Bravo officially gave Vanderpump Rules the green light for what will be its tenth season, and given how fresh Tom and Katie’s split is, it wasn’t surprising that fans and critics alike were interested in watching all the drama unfold. However, storylines for the upcoming season have been kept pretty hush-hush — until now.

Well, if there was any doubt, there won’t be for long as Tom and Katie were recently spotted being filmed by Bravo camera crews while engaging in a heated conversation in the booth of a restaurant.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s tense conversation caught on Vanderpump Rules cameras

The tense moment was captured by TMZ and it looked like Katie and Tom were both having trouble navigating their new dynamic now that they’re no longer married.

According to the outlet, Tom and Katie found themselves at odds after Tom was seen flirting with another woman while Katie was within arms reach and seated just next to them.

Although no official audio was captured in the clip, judging by their hand gestures, facial expressions, and body language, Tom and Katie may not be the “best divorcees ever” just yet.

Tom and Katie on navigating the single life

Although the raw emotions of their split haven’t quite subsided yet, Tom and Katie have both given updates on their journey since calling it quits. As it turns out, entering the dating pool after being off the market for more than a decade isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Speaking to Page Six, Tom recently revealed he’s having to “relearn” what it means to be single.

“I’m sort of relearning how to be single, which is strange,” he admitted during the grand opening of his new Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge with his friend and business partner Tom Sandoval. “This has been a great thing to focus on.”

As for Katie, during a recent episode of her You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, she admitted that she’s had to grieve the loss of her marriage but she simply can’t return to where they were.

“I’ve done a lot of grieving and mourning and healing,” Katie shared. “So I can’t pick at those wounds and make myself keep going back to places that I don’t want to go back to when I’ve come so far.”

Viewers will have to tune in when Season 10 drops to see the details of what had the former couple so upset.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.