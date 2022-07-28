Tom Schwartz is ‘relearning how to be single’ after Katie Maloney split

Tom Schwartz says he’s learning to adapt to the single life. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz admits there’s been a serious learning curve when it comes to embracing his newfound single life.

As reported by Monsters and Critics in March, Tom and his wife Katie Maloney announced the end of their marriage after more than 12 years together. At the time, Katie admitted she wasn’t fulfilled in their marriage and decided it was best for her to walk away.

Despite their split, the former couple has stayed friends and have both signed on for another season of the hit Bravo show.

While fans will have to wait for the new season to drop before they find out the inner workings of Tom and Katie’s post-split dynamics, Tom recently gave a glimpse into his mindset when speaking with PageSix.

According to Tom, the divorce process hasn’t been smooth sailing and he’s had to learn to adjust to his new life after being in a committed relationship for over a decade.

Thankfully, Tom isn’t alone on this journey and has been able to lean on his friends and co-stars, including his business partner Tom Sandoval.

Pump Rules personality Tom Schwartz says being single is ‘strange’

While speaking to the outlet at his new Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge, which he opened with BFF Sandoval, Tom got real about navigating the world as a single person.

“I’m sort of relearning how to be single, which is strange,” he admitted.

Sandoval jokingly jumped in and added, “He hasn’t even had time to be single!”

Of course, it’s true that Tom has been busy thanks to the opening of Schwartz & Sandy’s, the two Toms have been working on it for quite some time.

Throughout Season 9, Schwartz and Sandoval made strides in opening their new business and now, their hard work has finally paid off.

He noted, “This has been a great thing to focus on.”

Tom Schwartz gushes over grand opening of new lounge

Despite their ongoing divorce, Katie showed up for the lounge’s grand opening along with several Vanderpump Rules co-stars. The cameras were rolling as the group gathered to support Schwartz and Sandoval’s newest venture.

Although the co-stars helped launch TomTom with SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump, the two thought it was about time for them to branch out on their own and try to open something new without the help of Lisa and her husband Ken Todd.

Now that the chips have fallen into place, Schwartz and Sandoval can bask in their accomplishment.

“Honestly, with seeing how it’s all come together and all the work we put into it, it sort of grew into the name — just like you said it would,” Schwartz said to Sandoval.

Viewers will have to tune in when Season 10 premieres to watch the grand opening unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.