Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval gives inside look at new Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge

Pump Rules star Tom Sandoval showed off his newest establishment. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is on cloud 9 with the opening of his new lounge, Schwartz & Sandy’s. And it seems the business owner couldn’t help but show off the new establishment.

Working alongside his business partner and long-time BFF Tom Schwartz, the two Pump Rules stars have finally started reaping the rewards of their hard work.

Much of their plans for the new restaurant played out in Season 9 of the hit Bravo show. Although the two Toms were optimistic that their plans would go off without a hitch, that certainly wasn’t the case.

In fact, their newest idea was a major point of contention between Sandoval and Schwartz’s wife, Katie Maloney. Not only did Katie not like the name idea for the new bar, but she was also incredibly frustrated that Sandoval wasn’t willing to allow her to give more input into the restaurant’s execution.

Despite the drama, Sandoval and Schwartz were able to stay their course and the new bar recently experienced its grand opening.

Following the grand opening hosted by DailyMail.com and TMX, Tom took to social media to give his followers an inside look at the venue and naturally put his dramatic Sandoval flair in the post.

Pump Rules star Tom Sandoval shows off new Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge

Over on his TikTok account, Sandoval gave his fans and followers an inside look at the establishment. Clearly a great source of pride, Sandoval took followers around to show off the elaborate décor and environment.

Set to the hit Harry Styles song As It Was, Sandoval opened the video pointing to the lounge’s bright neon sign before taking the camera inside with him.

In the following shots, Sandoval shared the vintage wall art, lamps, elaborate wallpaper, and the numerous green plants placed around the restaurant.

The bathrooms gave a completely different feeling as the mirrors were lined with deep colored lights.

“Welcome to Schwartz & Sandy’s,” he captioned the post.

The grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy’s will play out in Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules

Fans won’t have to travel all the way to California to experience Sandoval and Schwartz’s newest business venture.

Vanderpump Rules cameras and production were in attendance during the grand opening, capturing the biggest moments for the upcoming season.

Several Pump Rules castmates were also in attendance for the event, including Schwartz’s estranged wife, Katie Maloney.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Schwartz and Katie announced the end of their 12 year relationship earlier this year. Since announcing their split, the couple has remained friendly and seem to be navigating divorce eloquently.

However, there are bound to be bumps in the road, and there’s a good chance the drama will play out on screen during the new season.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.