Vanderpump Rules: Randall Emmett lists house he once shared with ex-fiancee Lala Kent for sale

Former Vanderpump Rules personality Randall Emmett is seemingly doing everything he can to eliminate the memories he’s created with ex-fiancee Lala Kent. Following their intensely dramatic split in October 2021, Lala and Randall have maintained their distance from one another despite currently sharing custody of their 1-year-old daughter Ocean.

In yet another step in finalizing their separation from one another, Randall has now listed their once shared home for sale.

Considering the implosion of their engagement and the subsequent months of rumors and stories being told about his alleged infidelities, it’s not hard to see why Randall would be itching to move on from a house that holds so many memories from their time as a couple.

According to TMZ, Randall has listed the elaborate home for $6.295 million. While the price may seem substantial, the amenities that come with the home certainly add to its value. The 4 bedroom, 4 bath house the former couple once shared along with Randall’s two daughters from his previous marriage also includes an entertainer’s kitchen, a swimming pool, and a full pickle-ball court in the backyard.

A source close to the situation also informed the outlet that Randall is ready to move on to a bigger home for him and his family, and thanks to several renovations, Randall should see a nice profit from the house’s sale.

Lala moves on from disastrous relationship with Randall, reveals if she’d allow Ocean to date older men in the future

As for Lala, she’s currently living her best life out, engaging with her followers and fans for her Give Them Lala live tour. She recently held a show in Nashville, which, as some will recall, was where the rumors of Randall’s infidelity began.

Back in late 2021, Randall was spotted out on the town with two anonymous women while visiting Nashville. After the photos were posted online, it didn’t take long for their relationship to unravel.

Now, months after the fact, Lala took some control back into her own hands and poked fun at the incident by recreating the infamous photo in the same crosswalk where Randall was once spotted.

Although it seems that Lala is finally coming to terms with the end of her engagement to the film producer, she also recently shared that she wouldn’t accept if her daughter Ocean wanted to date a significantly older man in the future.

“I’m telling you this Ocean Kent, she turns 22, 23, and she tells me she’s with someone in their mid to late 40s, or 50s, I’m going to be like what the f*** is wrong with this guy? And you’re dating him. No, absolutely not,” she shared during a recent episode of her podcast.

Lala pointed out that she would question what an older man would want with her “little girl.” She elaborated that it’s her own lived experience that has influenced her feelings on the matter.

With the sale of their home, there is little material left connecting Randall and Lala. However, they will continue to be tied to one another as they jointly parent daughter Ocean.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.