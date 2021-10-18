Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent and Randall Emmett split amid rumors of infidelity

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have called it quits after allegations of infidelity surface. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

And just like that, it’s over! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiance Randall Emmett have called it quits after a 3-year long engagement.

After rumors began swirling on Sunday claiming that Randall was cheating while on a trip to Nashville, a source now says that Lala has left the film producer and is currently staying in the Beverly Hills Hotel with their 7-month old daughter, Ocean.

The allegations came to light after an anonymous source submitted pictures to social media claiming to have seen Randall out and about with two women, neither one of them being Lala. Although there was doubt as to whether or not it was truly Randall in the snaps since they were taken at a distance, the rumors caught on, and speculation ran rampant.

Now, it seems there may be some validity to the cheating rumors after all.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett call it quits

Speaking to Page Six, an anonymous source close to the former couple claimed that although the revelation is shocking to some, Randall’s indiscretions aren’t all that surprising.

According to the source, “Randall always lives a double life.”

“He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender,” they continued.

The initial post didn’t seem all too damning since none of the pictures posted showed Randall’s face straight on. However, it seems Lala was dropping hints in her Instagram Stories, re-shared below by @allabouttrh, which included video footage of her walking through the halls of the Beverly Hills Hotel while Beyonce’s song Sorry played in the background. The theme of the song revolves around cheating.

The lyrics included, “Now you want to say you’re sorry / Now you want to call me crying / Now you gotta see me wilding / Now I’m the one that’s lying / And I don’t feel bad about it / It’s exactly what you get.”

Lala deleted Randall from her social media…again

As the rumors made their way around social media, including Instagram and Twitter, Lala went ahead and either archived or deleted all photos of Randall originally found on her Instagram. And this isn’t the first time she’s done this.

In fact, in 2020 Lala admitted that she’s deleted Randall from her social media before when they’ve faced problems.

“It won’t be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad,” she said in an Instagram Story at the time. “I’m petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it & it’s the most petty thing I do, I’m okay with it.”

Just last week Lala took to her Instagram to share a post of her custom-made wedding gown that she had planned to wear on her wedding day which was supposed to take place in April of 2020. The wedding was indefinitely postponed thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Lala shared that she felt the dress was too pretty not to share.

The wedding would have been Lala’s first marriage and Randall’s second. He was previously married to actress Ambyr Childers and the former couple shares two daughters, London and Rylee.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.