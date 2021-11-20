Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent alters ‘Rand’ tattoo after split from fiance Randall Emmett

Lala Kent recently changed up her “Rand” tattoo to give it a “brand new” meaning. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is seemingly moving on to bigger, better, and newer things following her split from fiance Randall Emmett.

The former couple, who split last month, have been navigating their breakup privately and have only been providing glimpses into what they’re doing to move forward. And, considering they share daughter Ocean together, there’s reason to believe they won’t become complete strangers.

However, it seems that at least one portion has already changed for good. While posting to social media and showing off her new line of sunglasses, Lala also gave her fans and followers a glimpse at her newly altered arm ink — and the result is telling.

Lala Kent shows off her altered tattoo that once paid tribute to her love for Randall Emmett

Over on her Instagram, Lala uploaded a series of chic snaps in her new shades. She left the rest of her outfit relatively neutral by wearing a simple white T-shirt to keep the focus on the sunglasses.

But that attention was short-lived when it was noticed that Lala had altered a tattoo that once signified her love for the film producer.

On her right arm, just above the crook of her elbow, her tattoo used to read “Rand” but has now been altered to read “bRand new.”

The new ink seemingly signifies Lala’s move into the newest chapter and it may be a slight dig at Randall in the process.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Randall also has a matching tattoo in the same spot that reads “Lala” but it remains unclear if he’s had his ink altered as well.

Randall recently announced he is taking ‘a step back’ from their podcast

Lala and Randall’s split came quickly after pictures surfaced that seemingly showed Randall out with women who weren’t Lala while he was out of town. And it wasn’t too long before Lala had erased all traces of Randall from her social media.

At the time, that wasn’t too big of a shock, considering it wasn’t the first time she had erased her baby daddy from her social media page.

However, Lala then all but confirmed their split during an episode of their podcast Give Them Lala…with Randall.

“I want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life,” she said at the time. “There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day.”

She added, “It’s been a lot. I’m going through a lot.”

In the latest episode of the former couple’s podcast, Randall took the opportunity to share that he’ll be stepping back from the project but maintained that he’s proud of what they’ve accomplished.

“Together we kind of grew in this podcast and learned a lot, and we started having these amazing guests and [it was] just an awesome time,” he shared.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.