Vanderpump Rules: Randall Emmett reveals newest tattoo inspired by fiancee Lala Kent

Randall Emmett got a new tattoo inspired by fiancee Lala Kent. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Randall Emmett found a new way to display his love for Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

Lala Kent is madly in love with her fiance, Randall Emmett, and while the two radiate chemistry now, the beginning of their relationship was kept pretty hush-hush.

Lala joined the Vanderpump Rules cast in Season 4 as a single woman. However, come Season 5 Lala began referring to her “man,” although his identity remained a secret. Of course, Vanderpump Rules fans finally learned that her “man” was Randall Emmett when the two went public with their relationship in 2017.

Come 2021, Randall and Lala are not only engaged but in March of this year, they welcomed their first child together, baby Ocean. In addition, Lala is also a stepmom to Randall’s two daughters from his other relationship, London, 11, and Rylee, 7.

Although the two have yet to tie the knot, Randall surprised Lala with his latest tattoo addition.

Randall Emmett gets a new tattoo for fiancee Lala Kent

Over on Lala’s Instagram account for her baby clothing line Give Them Lala Baby, the couple shared a video of Randall playing with Ocean and bouncing her on his knee.

The post was made to market Give Them Lala Baby’s newest tie-dye hat.

“We heard the cool kids wear tie-dye… so we took our San Francisco beanie in cream & this is how it turned out! It’s a fun activity to do with your older kids! O has her’s paired with our Bel Air gown in navy,” the caption read.

There’s no denying that baby Ocean is adorable, and the tie-dye beanie is just a sweet touch. But as Lala pointed out in her own Instagram Stories, there’s another small detail that might have been missed.

“Yes, this video is about Ocean[‘s] lewwwk [sic]…buuuut did anyone see the little surprise in the video… on Rand’s arm… I’m shook,” she captioned the post.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

In the video, as Ocean leans away from Randall, a new little tattoo on his bicep becomes visible. It’s so small that it may take a moment to recognize that it seems to read “Lala.”

Pic credit: @givethemlalababy/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules fans will see baby Ocean make her television debut in Season 9

Season 9 is going to feature a few new faces that Vanderpump Rules fans aren’t used to. By now, many fans know that Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute are among the list of longtime VPR stars who won’t be returning for the new season.

Thankfully, Bravo is taking the opportunity to switch things up. They cut down on the number of cast members, and according to Tom Sandoval, this has made it easier to get to know the current cast.

“I think it’s good because we have the time, we can go a little bit deeper with each person versus having to kind of skate on the surface,” he said during an interview with Us Weekly.

But just as some are making their exit, others are making their debut. And that includes Lala’s daughter, Ocean.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Lala joked that Ocean was a “professional” in front of the camera.

“The second she knows she’s on camera, she calms herself down, and then when she’s wrapped, she’s back to screaming her head off. She’s a professional,” she said at the time.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.