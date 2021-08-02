Vanderpump Rules: Here’s what TomTom is doing to keep everyone safe amid latest COVID-19 surge

TomTom is changing things up amid a COVID-19 surge. Pic credit: Bravo

Just as Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules wrapped filming, things are changing in California again.

TomTom is a huge part of the Vanderpump Rules show as it is where Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz put in their blood, sweat, and tears. And money. They are part owners, even if it is just a little part.

The evolution and opening of the bar were done while filming the reality TV show, so viewers are invested in what is happening there.

TomTom takes a stance in the COVID-19 battle

Over on their official Instagram page, TomTom announced that beginning on Wednesday, all patrons will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 24 hours before they will be allowed to enter the establishment.

The caption read, “Due to the increase in COVID cases and the Delta variant, as of August 4th, we will require all guests to show proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid test within 24 hours, before entry. Proof of vaccination can be in the form of a vaccine card, a digital version, scan or photo of vaccine card, and match your valid ID. Our priority has always been the protection of our staff and guests. Please help us keep our community safe, and let’s beat this together. #GetVaccinated”

After being shut down for months during the coronavirus pandemic and Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules being delayed for so long, this move to help slow the spread is a big one for an establishment like TomTom.

Vanderpum Rules followers react to TomTom’s decision

The debate about the COVID-19 vaccination is still all over the place. In the comment section, that was made clear with the varied responses to TomTom’s announcement.

Some of the responses were just made with emojis. One had a thumbs down, and another said, “Wow [eyeroll emoji]”

Pic credit: @tomtom/Instagram

One follower was really blunt, saying, “You have no right to ask someone if they are vaccinated! You all have lost your minds!”

Pic credit: @tomtom/Instagram

Another was happy to see what TomTom put out there. They wrote, “Definitely 👏😍have to protect the safety of the employees health and families 👏😍good job”

Pic credit: @tomtom/Instagram

It will be interesting to see how things go down when this takes effect on Wednesday. TomTom took a stance, and after what the business experienced during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, this is what they chose to do.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.