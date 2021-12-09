Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar’s new girlfriend Kim doesn’t mind if he has multiple wives

New 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Kim detailed her feelings on Usman taking a second wife. Pic credit: TLC

During a teaser clip released ahead of the Season 5 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, new cast member Kim detailed her feelings on Usman taking a second wife to have kids.

Being that Kim is 50 and not looking to have more kids and Usman has that desire, Kim is sensitive to the alternative ways to make him happy.

Kim explained during the video that was released by Entertainment Tonight that if she and Usman were to marry, she would understand if he wanted to have a second wife for the purpose of having kids. She said she understands it’s also part of his culture, and she wants to respect his traditions.

Kim’s position on Usman taking a second wife did not go over well with her friends who poked holes in her thoughts.

Kim Menzies disclosed her feelings about Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar taking a second wife and was met with criticism

In the teaser trailer, Kim was at the beach with her two friends ahead of her trip to meet Usman for the first time.

When her friends asked her about Usman’s desire to have kids and her thoughts on the subject, Kim solidified that she does not want more kids and that she’s “done all that.”

She did say that she has a deep respect and understanding of Usman’s culture and would allow him to take another wife if she and he were already married, and he wanted to have children.

Kim explained, “It’s okay if he wants to have multiple wives because I love him, it’s his culture, and I respect his culture and religion so much.”

When her friends pressed about the dynamics of Usman taking another wife, Kim said, “It’s not like a threesome.” She went on to say that when she told Usman she would be comfortable with him taking another wife, he was extremely happy about it.

Her friends interjected that they know he would be happy about it because it meant he got more than one woman.

Kim’s friends’ viewpoints upset Kim because she felt like they were defensive about the idea and relationship and that she is tired of having to become defensive herself. She explained that she wanted support and to feel good about her relationship and trip to meet him. Kim then stormed off from her friends.

For viewers who want to get a first-hand description of how Kim met Usman and what their relationship has grown into, check out the trailer where Kim talks about being ready to meet Usman in Tanzania.

Kimberly Menzies has crossed paths with Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar’s ex-wife Lisa Hamme on social media

Lisa Hamme made a TikTok video, which was shared on Instagram, of her reaction to her ex-husband Usman being on 90 Day Fiance again with another woman. The video included Baby Girl Lisa swigging from a bottle of alcohol and the hashtags #sisterwife and #onlyonebabygirllisa.

Kim responded to the video that was reposted on a fan page. She said in the comments, “Sister Wife (laughing/crying emojis) and the Baby [Girl] name is ALL hers!”

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.