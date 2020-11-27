Tyler Cameron says he recently spoke to Matt James about his Bachelor experience

Tyler Cameron from The Bachelorette is speaking out about his friend, Matt James.

As The Bachelor fans know, Matt was originally cast on Clare Crawley’s season of the show.

However, Clare spoke out on social media back in April, seemingly slamming Matt for using Cameo to raise money.

She claimed that he was using The Bachelorette platform for attention.

ABC backed him up by removing him from Clare’s season and giving him his own season of The Bachelor.

That season is expected to air in January 2021, and it has officially wrapped.

Tyler Cameron may know how Matt James’ season turns out

But how does it turn out?

Well, Tyler told the hosts of Chicks in the Office podcast that he recently talked to Matt after wrapping up the show.

“I saw him recently,” he shared, adding, “No spoilers!”

“We are going to get a full dose of Matt. He’s gonna have fun, he’s gonna be very vulnerable, he’s gonna open himself up.”

Tyler explains that he will also learn about Matt while watching him on The Bachelor. Even though they are best friends, Matt has revealed that he has never been in love. And he has never dated so many women at once.

“We’re gonna learn — I’m gonna learn so much about Matt. This is gonna be good, it’ll be good for him,” Tyler explains.

Tyler also reveals that he doesn’t know how his friend will come across. He doesn’t know whether we will get a “robot Matt” or the Matt he knows. He gives an example of people saying that they know Matt has someone who eats salmon and salad all the time.

Tyler explains that this is not the Matt he knows.

Tyler Cameron wants to get on with the show

In fact, Tyler reveals that he wants to get on with the show and he’s ready to move on with The Bachelorette.

Tyler seems fed up with Tayshia’s season of the show as he wants this season to end so he can watch Matt James on The Bachelor. It’s not surprising that he wants to support his friend.

He only has to wait another month before Matt’s season premieres on ABC. It’s slated to start Monday, January 4 at 8/7c.

Tyler was recently voted the sexiest man alive by a Bachelor fan account. While accepting his award, he shared that Matt would have gotten his vote.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.