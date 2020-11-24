Tyler Cameron is voted the sexiest man in Bachelor Nation in fan-driven vote

Tyler Cameron was first introduced to Bachelor Nation when he appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

He made it to the finale but ended up going home heartbroken after Hannah decided to reject his proposal in favor of Jed Wyatt.

She would later come to regret that decision, as she learned that Jed had kept a relationship secret at home.

Despite trying to make a relationship work after The Bachelorette, Tyler was too heartbroken to forgive Hannah so that they could move forward.

While fans hoped for a romance, Tyler and Hannah shared that they struggled to get a friendship back on track.

Tyler Cameron reacts to sexiest man alive award

Even though Tyler ended up single after The Bachelorette, fans still followed him on social media. They wanted to see what he was doing after the show.

In fact, Bachelor Nation finds that he’s one of the sexiest guys around. And now, he has an award to prove it.

It was the fan account @bachelornation.scoop that created the award, which was given to Tyler this week. And Tyler acknowledged the award, thanking the fans for voting.

“Special shout out from @tylerjcameron3 to let you all know how much he appreciates all the love and support and for voting him Sexiest Man in BN! (How nice of him!)” the Bachelor fan account wrote on Instagram after sharing that Tyler had won the award.

In the video, Tyler thanked everyone for voting for him but said that his vote would have gone to Matt James, his best friend who leads The Bachelor 2021.

Tyler Cameron is still relevant in Bachelor Nation

Even though Tyler didn’t find love on The Bachelorette and has shut down all possibilities of him going on Bachelor In Paradise, he continues to be a familiar face in Bachelor Nation.

For example, he’s been watching this season of The Bachelorette, which started with Clare Crawley and is now featuring Tayshia Adams.

Tyler seems fed up with Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette, sharing that he wanted the season to be over with so he could see his friend Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. That season is slated to premiere in January 2021.

Tyler and Hannah have been accused of playing with fans’ feelings. While they aren’t dating, they are sharing flirtatious videos with one another, making fans think that there is still a chance of them getting back together.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.