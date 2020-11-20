Tyler Cameron seems fed up with Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, wants Matt James as The Bachelor

Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron is excited about the upcoming season of The Bachelor because his best friend is the one who is looking to find love.

His friend Matt James was supposed to compete on Clare Crawley’s season, but he was given his own season of The Bachelor instead.

Tyler is trying to be patient as The Bachelorette is airing on ABC on Tuesday nights, but he wants to watch The Bachelor instead.

And he isn’t holding back when it comes to sharing his feelings.

Tyler Cameron wants to see his friend find love

Tyler was tagged in a photo posted by the @chicksintheoffice Instagram account. The photo was captioned with the caption, “Mood after Week 6 of #TheBachelorette.”

Tyler reshared the photo on his own Instagram Stories, adding, “Just give me Matt’s season already…”

In the photo, he’s half lying down on a couch, seemingly bored with what is going on. And based on his caption, he seems super bored with Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette.

While Tyler himself went on The Bachelorette to find love, he seems bored with Clare’s dramatic storyline and even more bored with Tayshia’s rather tame season so far.

Tyler Cameron knows that Matt James has never been in love before

Tyler has been vocal about his friend as The Bachelor. While he doesn’t know what is going on with his friend, he has been open about how it was good that he didn’t go on Clare’s season because of her obsession with Dale.

He told the tabloids that he felt that Matt had dodged a bullet by not going on Clare’s season.

While Matt has been away, Tyler may have found a new fling. He has been spotted with model Elizabeth Turner. He appears to have shut the door on Hannah Brown, their mutual friend.

Tyler knows his friend well and he may know that Matt’s season could be the most dramatic season ever.

The first trailer for Matt’s season of The Bachelor aired this week after The Bachelorette and in this clip, Matt tells Chris Harrison that he has never been in love.

In other words, viewers will watch a man who has never been in love before, go on a national television show to find love and potentially a wife.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.