The Bachelor trailer with Matt James: Here’s what we know so far

The Bachelor star Matt James is gearing up to watch himself on the show this winter.

He has been busy filming this newest season in Pennsylvania on a closed set and we don’t know much about what has happened.

However, ABC decided to release a trailer for the show this Tuesday night, and in it, we do learn some things about the upcoming season.

For one, we know that it will begin right on time on January 4, 2021.

The show will also return to its traditional Monday night timeslot.

Matt James is a desired man on The Bachelor

The trailer is very brief, but we do know that the women seem to love Matt. Upon meeting Matt, one of the women actually falls on the steps, causing Chris Harrison to make the joke that the women are literally already falling for him.

But one of the shocking comments from the trailer is that Matt has never been in love.

Chris says it’s his job to change that and that’s when Matt starts meeting his contestants.

You can watch the trailer below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bachelorette (@bacheloretteabc)

We don’t know much about his season yet, but we do know that he’s excited about this chance to find a partner.

We already know a few things about Matt James’ season of The Bachelor

Matt hasn’t competed on a Bachelor-related show before. He was supposed to be on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, but he was booted from her season after she accused him of using Cameo and The Bachelorette franchise to raise money and gain fame.

Rather than forget all about him, producers decided to give him the lead on The Bachelor after they faced criticism for not giving more people of color the lead on the show.

But Matt is also a close friend of Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown, who were both on The Bachelorette in 2019. Hannah and Matt became close friends after spending time together in quarantine earlier this year.

Tyler was spotted at the Nemacolin Resort giving Matt some advice during the filming. Hannah made an appearance later on during filming.

Tyler has revealed he’s happy with the women who have been chosen for his friend.

We also know that Matt’s ex-girlfriend Madison tried to get onto the show, but she was eliminated before filming began. It appears that Matt wants to leave the past in the past.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.