Matt James has eliminated his ex-girlfriend Madison from The Bachelor

The Bachelor star Matt James is currently filming his season in Pennsylvania, as they started filming around October 10.

Little has been shared on social media about his season of The Bachelor, as it’s hard to get spoilers from a closed resort.

However, we are learning that some of the women have already been eliminated.

One of those women supposedly had a relationship with Matt in some capacity prior to the filming.

Reality Steve shared a photo of them hanging out at an event in the fall of 2019.

Matt James has eliminated his ex-girlfriend Madison

We don’t know why she decided to go on The Bachelor to pursue Matt.

It was Reality Steve who broke the news about Matt’s ex-girlfriend. As it turns out, she has now been eliminated.

She had been cut prior to filming even beginning, which means she never got to confront him.

The account had a vote to see what people thought about her being cut prior to filming.

In a poll of The Bachelor fans, 70 percent of users agree that it would have been great to see Madison on the show, so they could discuss their relationship. 30 percent of voters felt it was the right decision to boot her from the show.

It was in early October that we reported that Madison and Matt had known each other prior to filming The Bachelor.

Since we don’t know the extent of the relationship, Madison may have been cut after producers learned about her intentions.

Matt James continues to film at Nemacolin

Right now, Matt continues to film at Nemacolin with the ABC production team. Matt and the women are filming on location and they were all in quarantine prior to filming.

They are following the same guidelines as they used for Clare Crawley’s season, meaning anyone who comes onto the set has to quarantine first prior to filming or coming into contact with anyone on the show.

We also don’t know much about the women who are appearing on Matt’s season. Other than Madison applying to be on the show, we do know that one contestant is getting a bad rep online.

Mariela Pepin is getting slammed online as people believe she’s only on The Bachelor to boost her own clout because she wants to use the platform to be on Miss Universe.

She has yet to address these accusations.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.