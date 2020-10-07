The Bachelor spoilers: Mariela Pepin is already getting slammed online before meeting Matt James

The Bachelor star Matt James is about to meet his new women for the show, and one woman is standing out thus far – Mariela Pepin.

ABC decided to announce the women on Facebook this week and fans were quick to point out if the new details about the women.

It didn’t take long for people to find negative stories or rumors about some of the women.

One woman who is standing out for all the wrong reasons today is a pageant girl. Her name is Mariela and she reportedly deactivated her Instagram account when she went to Pennsylvania to film The Bachelor.

The Bachelor contestant Mariela Pepin is getting a bad rep online

We can’t confirm whether these accusations are true.

However, fans are speaking out about Mariela, sharing that she is not interested in settling down. Instead, she’s being accused of using the show to get attention.

“Not hearing good things about the pageant girl. It seemed like she was opposite of this, at least, I thought… I was wrong,” Bachelor fan account @bachelorteadaily wrote on a screenshot from a comment on Instagram.

The comment revealed she was in a serious relationship with someone who was in the military. Apparently, she was engaged and she appears to be on The Bachelor for clout. She’s being accused of planning to compete for Miss Universe Puerto Rico, where she plans to have support from The Bachelor fans.

A fan of the show added, “She’s not looking to get married no time [soon].”

A second person added to the conversation, revealing that they aren’t surprised that someone is using the show to get famous. This isn’t the first time this has happened, but the leads are getting better at finding these people.

And hopefully, Matt is able to spot the insincerity if there is any.

“I mean I really hope Matt doesn’t pick her because he deserves better,” the person behind @bachelorteadaily added to the second screenshot of Mariela that was shared online.

The Bachelor will start filming soon

Matt James is getting ready to film The Bachelor soon. It’s expected that production will start on Saturday, October 10.

It was yesterday that Matt’s women were shared by ABC. But Mariela isn’t the only woman who is making headlines.

One of Matt’s ex-girlfriends, Madison Nelson, supposedly dated Matt last fall when Tyler was dating Gigi Hadid. She has also been announced as being a contestant on the show, but we don’t know why she would go on the show if they ended their relationship in the fall.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.