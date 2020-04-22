Tyler Cameron reveals he’s not dating anyone right now in Instagram Live

Tyler Cameron is breaking his silence about his personal life. And what he had to say goes in line with what Hannah Brown recently explained on Instagram.

Cameron, who has been in quarantine at his Florida home with his friends and his brother, invited Hannah B to join them before the stay-at-home orders went into place.

She decided to leave them all for her family when businesses started shutting down.

Now, Tyler reveals they didn’t rekindle their romance in quarantine, and they are not exclusive.

In fact, there’s no one special in his life right now.

Tyler Cameron reveals he’s not dating anyone

The news came via an Instagram Live chat with some fans, where they asked him about his dating life.

He revealed he isn’t dating anyone right now, crushing hearts everywhere. Fans had hoped Tyler and Hannah would give their relationship a second chance.

For now, the two remain friends, and it may be that way for a long time.

Hannah herself revealed she had hoped to be married and possibly have kids right now, even though her Bachelorette journey failed miserably last year.

She ended up picking Jed Wyatt, but she learned he had a relationship back home in Nashville and made an agreement with the girl to pick up where they left off.

He also told Hannah during the show that he used The Bachelorette to promote his music career.

Tyler Cameron is still being asked about Hannah B

Even though both Tyler and Hannah confirmed they are respectively single, fans are still hoping that Tyler could make it official.

Fans sent him money so he could buy Hannah an engagement ring. Since he never got to propose on The Bachelor, he had to give back the Neil Lane ring provided for him during the show.

Fans know that an engagement ring is expensive, so they have been sending him money on Venmo to help him out with an expensive ring.

Tyler’s best friend Matt James revealed that Tyler and Hannah would be reunited once the quarantine is over, but he didn’t confirm whether they were talking about dating.

Of course, dating in quarantine is tough, so they could pick up where they left off once things reopen.

Only time will tell what happens with Tyler and Hannah.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.