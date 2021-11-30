Tyler Cameron responds to Hannah Brown’s claims about being ‘hurt,’ says he has ‘receipts’ too

The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron claims he also has “receipts” after Hannah Brown dished on their breakup in her memoir. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron clapped back at Hannah Brown’s recent claims about him in her tell-all book God Bless This Mess.

She spoke on how she was “deeply hurt” when attempts at rekindling her relationship with the runner-up didn’t go as planned, and he started dating renowned model Gigi Hadid.

Tyler revealed that he, too, has receipts that he chose not to share in his book.

“I’ve got receipts, too,” Cameron warned ET.

Even though it may have seemed like a threat, he clarified that he respects the Season 15 The Bachelorette star, stating, “First of all you’re gonna see the level of respect we have for each other. The way I talked about her in my book, showed nothing but love. We’ll see how she talks about me in her book.”

He did throw some shade when he implied that she drummed up the drama around their issue for publicity.

“I hope she’s happy. I hope she’s successful,” he continued. “She’s writing a book. She’s gotta sell books. She’s gotta make headlines. Sell them books.”

Hannah Brown was blindsided by Tyler Cameron’s relationship with Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron finished Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in second place. She initially picked Jed Wyatt but dumped him ahead of the After The Final Rose special when she found out he had a girlfriend back at home.

She and Tyler agreed that they were willing to give their relationship another shot during the finale special.

In her book, Hannah shared that she and Tyler did go out a couple of times, and she thought their relationship was going in the right direction.

“We had really intimate conversations about planning trips and things,” said Hannah. “I wanted it to work and to know that everything had happened for a reason. But maybe there was some miscommunication of what that meant.”

However, Tyler started dating Gigi around the same time and decided to make it official with her instead of Hannah.

Hannah was reportedly “shocked” when he started dating Gigi and that she was way more hurt than she let on at the time.

“I felt like I had to be strong and pretend it didn’t bother me when it did,” Hannah said. “I was already on the ground [following her breakup with Wyatt], and this was another kick. I was deeply hurt. I said to Tyler, ‘I’d date Gigi Hadid too if I could, I get it.’ But it was not the way I wish it was handled.”

What ‘receipts’ did Hannah put in her book?

Tyler referenced that Hannah had shared “receipts” on him in God Bless This Mess.

She revealed that she deeply cared about him and was not only hurt by how he started dating Gigi but how he handled their last interaction.

Hannah revealed that the last thing he texted her at the time read, “Well… if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don’t, you don’t.”

The text isn’t a good look for Tyler as it makes it seem insensitive towards Hannah’s feelings and indifferent toward their relationship as well.

While Tyler didn’t share those receipts in his book, You Deserve Better. He may let them slip if he continues to receive backlash. For now, it seems the two are at least on respectable terms.

