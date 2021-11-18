Hannah Brown didn’t warn Peter Weber what was in her book as The Bachelor star confirms hookup

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown admits she didn’t give Pilot Pete a heads-up about her book. Pic credit: @hannahbrown/Instagram

Pilot Pete is telling his side of the story of the alleged affair with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

In preparation for her new book, God Bless This Mess, Hannah Brown is spilling tea, and Peter Weber was hit in the crossfire when she exposed that she hooked up with him while his season of The Bachelor was airing.

Hannah disclosed to Us Weekly that her ex didn’t get any warning of the revelation as “he has not been a part of this process” when writing her book.

Never one to stay quiet, Pilot Pete confirmed the hook-up and shared his account to Dustin Kendrick while speaking on the Bachelors in The City podcast.

Peter Weber confirms hook-up with Hannah Brown

While the 30-year-old Pilot told the podcast, “I wasn’t gonna say anything on this topic out of respect for Hannah,” he felt he had permission since Hannah brought up the topic.

Clarifying that there is no resentment for the Alabama native for sharing her truth, “I just didn’t think it was necessarily appropriate to talk about.”

Verifying the hook-up that took place after the engagement party of Bachelor Nation couple Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin back in February 2020, “We spent the night with each other, and that was it.”

“I ended up leaving and then I was like ‘I want to like, talk to her [Hannah Brown] more,” Peter said on the November 18th episode. “I pulled over, I text her and I was like ‘let’s chat, do you want to talk more or what not?’ I ended up coming back to the party, she snuck out of the house, like without anyone figuring it out, and got in my car.”

Bringing her back to his mother Barbara’s house, “it was really good to talk off-camera, really the first time we could do that,” he added.

Connecting on the pressure of being the lead of the franchise, after the steamy night together, he admitted, “That was the last time that I saw her physically.”

Pilot Pete agrees with Hannah that ‘it wasn’t the same’

After their meeting, while they chatted sporadically, Peter confessed to being “in a weird place” due to the show coming out.

Agreeing with Hannah that the spark between them had diminished, “It wasn’t the same as I think we had originally felt. But, nonetheless, it was great to talk and just have someone that kind of understood where I was coming from.”

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.