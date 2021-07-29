Tyler Cameron opens up about first date with Camila Kendra, admits they are ‘very in love’

Tyler Cameron gushes about his girlfriend. Pic credit: ABC

Tyler Cameron appears to have found his true love since becoming a fan favorite on The Bachelorette.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Tyler opened up about his love story with his girlfriend, Camila Kendra, and gushed about the serious feelings both he and Camila have developed for each other.

Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra had an instant connection

Tyler shared the sweet details of he and Camila’s first date, revealing that they first interacted when he slid into her DMs and then bonded over the fact that they both lived in Florida. Once they learned how close they lived to one another, they agreed to meet up at a restaurant.

Tyler declared that his first date with Camila was the best date he’d ever had because the two were able to talk for hours. He shared, “We couldn’t even look at the menu, so I just told them like, ‘Bring whatever.’ We just talked, hung out. We sat there for hours, I had a great night.”

Similar to Tyler refraining from hooking up with Hannah Brown during their fantasy suite date, Tyler also shared that he and Camila did not spend the night together after the first date. In fact, Tyler went onto reveal that he and Camila didn’t even have their first kiss until the fifth date.

After dating a bit, the pair went public, with Tyler speaking out about the happiness Camila brings him.

Camila Kendra told Tyler Cameron ‘I love you’ first

Now having dated for a few months, Tyler told Andy Cohen that he and Camila are definitely in love and have both shared “I love yous” already.

Tyler admitted that Camila was the first one to express those special three words in their relationship. Considering Tyler has only been in love twice before, Tyler didn’t tell Camila, “I love you” until later due to his apprehension about opening up.

In regard to Camila declaring her love for Tyler first, the handsome author shared, “She crushed it, she killed it. I wanted to say it but I was still scared. I knew I loved her.”

Eventually, Tyler built up the courage to profess his love for Camila and recalled the moment by stating, “It was a moment of pure love, like, it just came out. You know what I mean? It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful.”

Tyler was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and nearly proposed before being devastatingly dumped. It appears that was for the best since Tyler believes he’s found the real deal love with his current girlfriend.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.