The Bachelorette hunk Tyler Cameron tells fans ‘I’m happy’ just weeks after going public with Camila Kendra

Tyler Cameron is all smiles after recently announcing his relationship with Camila Kendra. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron reveals that he’s feeling great after recently going public with his girlfriend Camila Kendra.

Tyler took to Instagram to express the good vibes he has been feeling.

“I’m happy,” he simply wrote in the post’s caption.

The picture is just a simple as his caption. In it, he wears a tan shirt and looks directly into the camera with a huge grin on his face.

The background is dark leading fans to hone in on his light blue eyes and pearly whites.

It’s possible that his new girlfriend Camila was even the one he was smiling at behind the camera as she took the picture.

While fans are disappointed that he’s off the market, they’re happy that Tyler has found happiness.

Tyler and Camila are ‘getting very serious’

Tyler and Camila were first spotted together in January. Even though they hadn’t gone public with their relationship at that point, they might as well have with all the PDA they were showing.

They were then captured in a picture together by a friend on social media in March. It appeared they attended a couples trip to Los Cabos.

Around that time, a source close to Tyler told E! News that he and Camila are “getting very serious.”

“He finally feels he can commit to a relationship and really likes Camila,” the insider shared. “They have been spending a lot of time together and are basically inseparable.”

“They are having a lot of fun,” the source continued. “She has a very chill personality and that’s what Tyler was attracted to at first.”

However, it wasn’t until May 2021 that Tyler and Camila went public with their relationship.

How Tyler and Camila revealed their relationship

Tyler and Camilla didn’t make a social post or big announcement as most couples do. Instead, they decided to show rather than tell when it came to revealing their relationship.

At the beginning of May, Tyler and Camilla openly held hands as they walked down the streets of New York City, which, to celebrities, is basically like saying, “We’re in love.”

The two kept it casual for their hand-in-hand stroll. Camila wore a white crop top, camouflage-patterned cargo pants and a black denim jacket while Tyler matched in a white T-shirt topped with a flannel shirt and jeans.

Camila is a model and Instagram influencer.

Tyler first joined Bachelor Nation when he appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. He made it all the way to the finale but ultimately lost to Jed Wyatt.

Once Jed Wyatt was exposed for having a girlfriend during the After The Final Rose special, fans held out hope that Tyler and Hannah would get back together.

While that hasn’t happened, both are now in their own happy relationships.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.